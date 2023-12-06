Is This AOC's Most Bizarre Claim EVER?

Leave it to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to get to the heart of an issue. For AOC, the idea of allowing biological males to play female sports isn't a question of fairness or even safety. It's that girls would have to reveal their genitals if they want to play.

"We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are underage, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, 'I don’t think you are a girl,'" she claimed at a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health hearing on biological males playing women's sports.

No, we're not talking about that. You're the only one talking about that, Alex. And, for lack of a better word, it's batty.

"And we're saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America, where states are criminalizing access to abortion and want nothing more than data on women to figure out when, who's getting a menstrual cycle, who doesn't have one, and we're supposed to believe this is going to make us better and safer?"

Huh?

I'm not sure how a woman's period ended up in this conversation, or "criminalizing access to abortion." AOC might have abortion on the brain, but no one is asking players to get pregnant to "prove" they're female.

"I think not, and, per usual, I don't believe we're sitting here on a panel of men that has actually thought about the biology and privacy consequences of all women, trans or cisgendered," the "Squad" Democrat added.

Biology is at the heart of the argument and you don't have to be a woman to understand the issues. In fact, men might understand the issue of safety far better than AOC, who never had to play a game of field hockey against a biological male and get slammed in the face, losing a few teeth in the process.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.), the ranking minority member of the subcommittee, accused champion swimmer and female sports advocate Riley Gaines of being "transphobic. Gaines had the retort of the year.

"There's a place for everybody to play sports in this country," Gaines said, noting that transgender Americans are included in her view. "But unsafe, unfair, and discriminatory practices must stop."

"Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness," the former NCAA swimmer concluded in her opening remarks. "And ranking member Lee, if my testimony makes me ‘transphobic,’ then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist."

You go, girl.

How much longer can we continue to play this game of "pretend"? Ignoring evidence right in front of your face takes effort. Accepting that evidence takes no effort. Why do we have to twist ourselves into knots of illogic to accept the views of AOC and other trans advocates?

Being a left-wing radical takes a lot of work.