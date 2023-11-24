Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy's Parade, Deface NY Public Library

Por-Palestinian protesters jumped the barricades at Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and ran into the street. They glued their hands to the pavement, chanting "no more nickels, not another dime, no more money for Israel's crimes."

They can't do any better than that? Iambic pentameter, it's not. Nor is it very clever. Also, the rhyme is forced and doesn't flow at all.

In fact, this is a miserable excuse for protest chanting. They need to take some lessons from the Vietnam-era protesters; the hippies, the yippies, the SDS, and, of course, the Weathermen. "Hell no, we won't go" and "Hey! Hey! LBJ! How Many kids did you kill today" outshines anything these pro-terrorist kids can come up with.

🇺🇸JUST IN: MACY'S PARADE PAUSED BY PROTEST



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was interrupted as pro-Palestinian protestors took center stage



About 30 demonstrators on Sixth Avenue brought the parade to a standstill



As they glued themselves to the pavement, the parade's usual… pic.twitter.com/VKlO6KDE3l — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 23, 2023

One banner, when unfurled, read, "Liberation for Palestine and Planet" which conveniently promoted two wildly unrelated causes; end to fissile fuels and freedom for Palestine.

Fox News:

The protesters wore white jumpsuits, doused themselves with red liquid and glued their hands to the street to try to disrupt the parade. The crowd lining the sidewalk could be heard drowning out the chants with boos. NYPD officers were seen removing the protesters from the street and taking them away from the scene so that the parade could continue. On another part of the parade route, protesters waving Palestinian flags and holding pro-Palestinian signs were singing a variety of chants, including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." Some chanted, "There is only one solution, intifada revolution," while others called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

This woman has the right idea.

So tired of these street blockages. I don't care about the cause, we've got to have stiffer penalties for those who inject politics into simple celebrations and try to ruin them. — Laurie (@laurieinri) November 23, 2023

Even Native Americans got in the act. The float from the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe was passing Macy's flagship store when a young man raised a small Palestinian flag over his head. No fair piggybacking your protest on that of the Palestinians.

Another group of protesters spray-painted the words "Free Palestine" on the pillars of the front of the New York Public Library and spray-painted bloody handprints on the base of the building as well.

The library didn't think much of the "protest."

"The New York Public Library is a public institution with a mission to provide free access to knowledge for all. We strongly support the right to protest. Unfortunately today, individuals involved in a protest vandalized the Library's flagship Stephen A. Schwarzman building, a space devoted to the open exchange of ideas and intellectual debate. This comes at a time when the city's libraries are facing steep budget cuts that have left us unable to maintain our current levels of service, and this vandalism will be costly to repair. We do not anticipate any unplanned closures due to this, and remain committed to providing the resources we know so many people rely on," the library said in a statement.

I'm afraid any plea for understanding fell on deaf ears.



