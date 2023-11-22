Avoid Shopping at These Woke Companies on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Consumers' Research, a nonprofit conservative consumer watchdog, has published a list of five corporations where woke has run wild, and consumers should approach buying anything from them with caution.

Advertisement

Best Buy, Activision, Target, Nordstrom, and Home Depot made the list this year. Each has transgressed common sense and decency in pursuit of woke dollars. Unfortunately for them, as we've seen with Bud Light, it doesn't always work out well for the company.

The Anheuser-Busch promotional campaign that used trans "influencer" Dylan Mulvaney to sell beer was one of the biggest disasters in corporate marketing history. The executive who thought it up was originally suspended last August. Last week, he was finally fired, leaving "in order to embark on a new chapter in his career," the company said in a statement.

AB sales were down 15% for the third quarter and Bud Light is no longer the top-selling light beer. The company has found it very difficult to regain market share.

But the five companies on the Consumers' Research list haven't learned their lesson yet.

Best Buy initiated a blatantly racist employment policy "that prioritized race above other factors by requiring applicants to 'identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander.'" While I sympathize with the sentiment involved in boycotting Best Buy, I would simply point out that companies that hire based solely on race and gender pay for that stupidity in the long run. Racist hiring practices dispense their own justice.

Activision actually got sued for its racist hiring practices, reports Consumers' Research:

Advertisement

American First Legal (AFL) filed a federal complaint against the company for illegal racist, sexist and discriminatory hiring practices. Like Best Buy, Activision has committed to putting race and gender ahead of actual skills in the name of “inclusivity.”

Target's infamous line of LGBTQ children's clothes was eventually taken off the shelves because workers were getting threatened and yelled at. But that hasn't stopped the company from its mission to proselytize for LGBTQ ideology. Just this month, the retailer promoted a man who goes by the Instagram handle "gaycruella" to the position of Senior LGBTQIA+ Segmentation Strategist and Pride Lead.

Remember when @Target sold tucking swimwear for kids and their sales dropped, stock plunged, and they were sued by shareholders?



Apparently they didn’t learn their lesson cuz they just hired an LGBTQ activist to lead their “LGBTQIA+ multicultural merchandising strategy and pride… pic.twitter.com/wDZW7hshKi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 15, 2023

Target wishes you a Merry Woke Christmas.

Target under fire for ‘sexualizing’ Christmas with ‘pride Santa’ https://t.co/NNTkqhERXR pic.twitter.com/cQHgXi9GTr — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2023

Recommended: What Oregon High School Boys Do to Tampon Dispenser in Their School Bathroom Reaches Legendary Status

Nordstrom Department Store is painfully woke as they strut their LGBTQ affiliations like a badge of honor.

Advertisement

While Nordstrom offers tempting discounts, it’s worth noting their affiliation with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an organization who created the Welcoming School Program, known for promoting harmful ideologies related to children in schools. During Pride Month, Nordstrom also touted their 100% ally rating from HRC and increased support for various other controversial LGBTQ+ youth programs.

All-American Home Depot is also heavily involved in the Welcoming School Program, which specifically instructs schools in how to induct kids into LGBTQ ideology.

There are other fine stores you can patronize where you can shop with a clear conscience.

Editor's Note: Another way to avoid giving your money to woke companies is to give a PJ Media gift subscription. You can get 50% off annual subscriptions for friends or family members using the promo code SAVEAMERICA. Click here to purchase a gift subscription and get some of your shopping out of the way early!