Rep. Tlaib Accuses Biden of Supporting 'Genocide'

Rick Moran | 12:22 PM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, voted by Republicans in the House as the "Squad Member Most Likely to End Up Facing a Firing Squad," has been Hamas's most outspoken champion since the terrorists invaded Israel and murdered 1400 people, most of them civilians. But Tlaib's advocacy largely ignores Israel's motivation to go to war to destroy Hamas. It ignores the fact that the Hamas terrorists can only be attacked by striking at the civilians they are hiding behind and that Hamas could give a fig about the Palestinian people and are fighting the war to annihilate the Israeli people.

Advertisement

To Tlaib, what really matters is "genocide."

"Genocide" is one of those words the left likes to use in order to gin up outrage against the villain of the month. In this case, it's the "genocide" of the Palestinian people. Israel is killing too many civilians along with Hamas terrorists. 

Those familiar with my writing know that I'm very old-fashioned and actually use words as they were intended to be used with specific, recognized definitions. I don't use the word "communist" to describe Democrats because "communists" are communists and "Democrats" are, well Democrats, and never the twain should meet. 

Similarly, the frequent, liberal use of the word "genocide" on the left has nothing to do with actual "genocide" and has everything to do with a political attack. Oxford Languages defines genocide specifically as "the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group."

Unless you're an insanely partisan moron, you have to admit that Israel is not trying to "destroy" the Palestinians, or even wipe out a "large number" of them. There are two million Palestinians in Gaza alone and if Israel is trying to kill them all, they're going to have to drop some bigger bombs.

Advertisement

Tlaib certainly knows this and is using the word "genocide" strategically to make Palestinian victimhood even more tragic and historically significant. She took to the site formerly known as Twiitter to get her point across.

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller responded by lobotomizing Tlaib.

"From the (Jordan) river to the (Mediterranean) Sea" means no more Israel and, by extension, no more Israelis. Tlaib knows this very well, which makes her cries about "genocide" reach ironic heights rarely achieved even for a Congressperson.

Digital strategist Greg Price gets it.

"She's actually calling for the annihilation of Israel and genocide for me and my family, as well as all other Jews here. So yes, we will remember in 2024," Jewish columnist Nadav Eyal explained.

Advertisement

But Tlaib says she wasn't really calling for the genocide of the Jews. The chant "From the River to the Sea" is "aspirational."

She's in one of the safest Democratic districts in the country, so her losing in 2024 is not in the cards..That's why posts like this won't matter.

"Genocide," indeed.




Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

From Guardian to Coward: The Journey of Chuck Schumer Rabbi Michael Barclay
CNN Anchor Left Stunned After Black Voter Reveals Potential 2024 Vote Michael Cantrell
Four Tasty Commie Clown-Slaps to Start Your Weekend Kevin Downey Jr.
Hezbollah Chief Says 'Americans Have to Pay' For 'Israel's Slaughter' Rick Moran
Jews Are Watching Fox News Now. Can You Guess Why? Matt Margolis
‘We Will Drink Your Blood and Eat Your Skull’: A Legacy of Islamic Savagery Raymond Ibrahim

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Disgraced RINO Adam Kinzinger Calls New Speaker ‘Well Dressed Insurrectionist’ on MSNBC
Kentucky Democrats Go Full Racist Against Daniel Cameron
FRIDAY 4PM EST: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Ashley McCully- Replay
Advertisement