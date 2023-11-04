Rep. Tlaib Accuses Biden of Supporting 'Genocide'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, voted by Republicans in the House as the "Squad Member Most Likely to End Up Facing a Firing Squad," has been Hamas's most outspoken champion since the terrorists invaded Israel and murdered 1400 people, most of them civilians. But Tlaib's advocacy largely ignores Israel's motivation to go to war to destroy Hamas. It ignores the fact that the Hamas terrorists can only be attacked by striking at the civilians they are hiding behind and that Hamas could give a fig about the Palestinian people and are fighting the war to annihilate the Israeli people.

To Tlaib, what really matters is "genocide."

"Genocide" is one of those words the left likes to use in order to gin up outrage against the villain of the month. In this case, it's the "genocide" of the Palestinian people. Israel is killing too many civilians along with Hamas terrorists.

Those familiar with my writing know that I'm very old-fashioned and actually use words as they were intended to be used with specific, recognized definitions. I don't use the word "communist" to describe Democrats because "communists" are communists and "Democrats" are, well Democrats, and never the twain should meet.

Similarly, the frequent, liberal use of the word "genocide" on the left has nothing to do with actual "genocide" and has everything to do with a political attack. Oxford Languages defines genocide specifically as "the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group."

Unless you're an insanely partisan moron, you have to admit that Israel is not trying to "destroy" the Palestinians, or even wipe out a "large number" of them. There are two million Palestinians in Gaza alone and if Israel is trying to kill them all, they're going to have to drop some bigger bombs.

Tlaib certainly knows this and is using the word "genocide" strategically to make Palestinian victimhood even more tragic and historically significant. She took to the site formerly known as Twiitter to get her point across.

.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/rV97zrMkad — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller responded by lobotomizing Tlaib.

Hi congresswoman, hey kind of a newb to all of this. What does this mean exactly? Thanks for any clarity you can provide. pic.twitter.com/aKDBwMqgJG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2023

"From the (Jordan) river to the (Mediterranean) Sea" means no more Israel and, by extension, no more Israelis. Tlaib knows this very well, which makes her cries about "genocide" reach ironic heights rarely achieved even for a Congressperson.

Digital strategist Greg Price gets it.

It appears that Rashida Tlaib is endorsing the genocide of Israel while accusing Biden of supporting genocide. https://t.co/noaq2P9wI5 pic.twitter.com/wl1862CgoX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2023

"She's actually calling for the annihilation of Israel and genocide for me and my family, as well as all other Jews here. So yes, we will remember in 2024," Jewish columnist Nadav Eyal explained.

But Tlaib says she wasn't really calling for the genocide of the Jews. The chant "From the River to the Sea" is "aspirational."

She's in one of the safest Democratic districts in the country, so her losing in 2024 is not in the cards..That's why posts like this won't matter.

Please stop insulting people’s intelligence on the internet. pic.twitter.com/SeMF8zKuuN — Joseph Gelman (@ifofgot) November 4, 2023

