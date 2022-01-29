Signal to Noise With Richard Fernandez

Rather than using social media as a notebook, it seemed better to establish a separate optionally accessible site: Signal to Noise. The benefit of a members-only site is it reduces trolling. The Belmont Club will remain open and free, as usual. To keep the length manageable, I will start a new notebook every week or so. Sign up here to become a VIP member.

Meeting engagements in the culture wars

What we are now witnessing in the disputes rocking the Australian Open, Spotify, Marvel and the trucking world are spontaneous meeting engagements in the culture wars. It’s like a chain reaction. The singular thing about this development is that it would have been impossible 6 months ago. A psychological barrier has shattered and a taboo has fallen. This does not mean one side or the other has necessarily gained the upper hand, it is merely the sound of a gauntlet hitting the floor. Most people psychologically want to get along, especially nonpolitical folk, unless grievance passes a threshold. People are reluctant to complain about bad food in a diner but once it starts, if the grub stinks, a chorus soon erupts.