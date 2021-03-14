The Future of Law Enforcement

The United Kingdom is in a left vs right, gender 1 vs gender 2 upheaval over the Sarah Everard murder case. The NYT tweets: “The killing of Sarah Everard has set off a social movement. Women from all walks of life are demanding safety from male violence — and that the police, the government and men work to ensure it.”

The problem in this case is that it is “the police, the government and men” who are suspects in the case. Making the traditional demand for more government does not compute. Safetyism collides with stateism.

This is what makes it even more jarring… as a met police officer it's likely that suspect Wayne Couzens knew quite a bit about CCTV in the city. https://t.co/j0wlAtSTTA — Abbie-Jo Robinson (@abbiejorobinson) March 10, 2021

The eventual solution to the unmasked, white male villain in authority cannot be the white male villain in authority. If the individual can’t defend himself he must rely on the police but what if the police are the posited to be the threat? The problem is not confined to the UK. Essentially the same complaints are raised to support demands to defund the American police.

In the short term the kludge will be the Woke Person in Authority but in the long term is Artificial Intelligence and autonomous systems are the only logical alternative. This is no longer scifi. The state of the robots is now such that drones can hunt down moths to obviate the need for pesticide.

A Dutch startup is using drones to kill moths in midair as a way of protecting valuable crops in greenhouses that are damaged by caterpillars. PATS Indoor Drone Solutions emerged from the work of a group of students looking for ways to kill mosquitos in their dorm rooms. The drones themselves are very basic, but they are steered by smart technology and special cameras that scan the airspace in greenhouses. When the cameras detect a moth, a drone is set on a collision course with the bug, destroying the bug with its rotors. (

The Navy may have seen its last manned fighter. In 2015 Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said:

the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) will be “almost certainly will be, the last manned strike fighter aircraft the Department of the Navy will ever buy or fly,” signaling key assumptions in the Navy’s aviation future as the service prepares to develop follow-ons to the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

Top Gun is replaceable. If AI can replace Maverick then no one is irreplaceable any more but politicians. The problem is that if you can’t identify the villain cop can you ID the Woke villain governor? The entire media couldn’t do it.

But never mind; when the impossible has been eliminated what remains, however improbable, is what will happen. The future of law enforcement in the age of male abolition is AI.

Yet even computer provided safety is not without its problems. Recently Alexandria Ocasio Cortez denounced the NYPD’s new robotic dogs as ‘racist’. If you believe the Guardian this racism is no accident.

Rise of the racist robots – how AI is learning all our worst impulses. There is a saying in computer science: garbage in, garbage out. When we feed machines data that reflects our prejudices, they mimic them – from antisemitic chatbots to racially biased software. Does a horrifying future await people forced to live at the mercy of algorithms?

Eventually they’ll find the last racist line of code and delete it from source control. It can happen because there is of course a place where the Woke — the theoretical woke at least — have already solved these issues. Where no white, unmasked men are in positions of authority. That place is China.

The Atlantic wrote: “The Panopticon Is Already Here. Xi Jinping is using artificial intelligence to enhance his government’s totalitarian control—and he’s exporting this technology to regimes around the globe.”

Northwest of beijing’s Forbidden City, outside the Third Ring Road, the Chinese Academy of Sciences has spent seven decades building a campus of national laboratories. Near its center is the Institute of Automation, a sleek silvery-blue building surrounded by camera-studded poles. The institute is a basic research facility. Its computer scientists inquire into artificial intelligence’s fundamental mysteries. Their more practical innovations—iris recognition, cloud-based speech synthesis—are spun off to Chinese tech giants, AI start-ups, and, in some cases, the People’s Liberation Army.

Follow Richard Fernandez at Wretchard.com