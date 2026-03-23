Belmont Club: Cracking The Mosaic Defense

The showdown came as no surprise to Tehran. The Islamic Republic (IR) had long readied itself for war against the conventionally superior U.S./Israel coalition by adopting what has been called the Mosaic Defense or the Defa-e Mozaiki in Persian. It aims to win with a strategy designed to make the IR virtually unkillable. It is the product of experience in fighting Israel both directly and through proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas for decades.

Advertisement

The key concept of Defa-e Mozaiki is to avoid relying on a single vulnerable "brain." Mosaic, as the term visually suggests, is designed so that decapitation strikes (killing top leaders, bombing Tehran, severing communications) do not collapse the system. It relies on extreme decentralization of command and control to achieve this. Authority is pushed down to roughly 31 semi-autonomous operational zones in Iran. Each of these zones has four ways of continuing a fight, each separate from the other, which can act independently or coordinate when needed. They are the:

Regular armed forces (Artesh)

IRGC units (including Aerospace Force for missiles/drones)

Basij militia (mass mobilization paramilitary, often province-based)

Proxy networks (Axis of Resistance groups outside Iran).

Each of these four pillars has its own command, local intelligence, weapons stockpiles, missile/drone launchers, and decision-making power. Local commanders operate on broad strategic guidelines rather than awaiting real-time orders from the center. Each structure has multiple layers of backup leadership ("successor ladders") to ensure that if a commander is killed, the next in line automatically assumes control. This applies at every level. It is the product of immense thought and experience. The challenge Mosaic now faces was anticipated by Iran over two decades ago.

Advertisement

According to the RAND Organisation, Iran’s ‘Mosaic Doctrine’ was first formulated in 2005, when Jafari, as the director of the IRGC’s Center for Strategic Studies, identified two critical threats to the regime of the Ayatollahs, those being, “a foreign attempt to foment a ‘soft revolution’ through support of Iranian NGOs and activists and a US military attack that could topple the regime.”

The ayatollahs foresaw much, much more than even a major European government could anticipate. The leadership even had the prescience to issue what amounts to a posthumous set of orders. If the center goes silent, the survivors are to exploit Iran’s geography, flee into rugged mountains in the vast interior, disperse among the population centres, and begin prolonged resistance against superior invaders until finally they leave.

It sounds unbeatable. But every strategy has its weakness, including the Mosaic defense. Topologically, it is a scaled-up version of the classic cell clandestine structure where small, isolated groups of 3–10 operate independently of other cells and have no direct access to higher leadership or the broader network. Now the battlefield is broken up into small cells or a mosaic. This is a test of that theory, but the cell structure has limitations, some of which are.

Cells cannot effectively coordinate large, complex, or timed operations across multiple areas or domains. Changes must slowly propagate as if by osmosis

Central leadership has a limited ability to change course in a rapidly evolving situation because it has deliberately weakened the center

Bringing in new members, sharing expertise, moving money/weapons, or scaling up is slow, risky, and inefficient. Logistics becomes a major bottleneck because each cell is optimized for isolation, not standardization. If a cell loses touch, it starves

Advertisement

In a word, the Mosaic defense is vulnerable to entropy. Cells can become disconnected from the broader mission, run out of resources, or simply fade away as people drift away and go AWOL. In long conflicts, this leads to organizational decay.

But the IR’s foe has not been completely idle. Learning has gone in both directions over the decades. Not only has Israel been accumulating lessons on fighting the Islamic Republic, but so has the U.S. through its support of the Kurds. Even before Operation Epic Fury, the CIA worked with Kurdish factions (KDPI, PJAK, PAK core) in the border areas. It's not their first rodeo with the ayatollahs. Now the Kurds threaten a western “second front,” stretch Mosaic Defense forces, create space for protests, and tie down IRGC units who are already busy evading air/missile strikes.

So it is reasonable to surmise the coalition has shown up with a theory of how to smash the Mosaic. From open source accounts of the war, the U.S./Israeli coalition may be applying three counter-Mosaic strategies.

The Mossad will try to take over the Mosaic. By decapitating cells in which an agent has been planted, Israel can promote itself to the top of any given unit. One day, the courier to the neighboring cell will change. Is everything still secure?

The U.S. starves the Mosaic. This is already underway through the precision targeting of IRGC, Basij, and regime assets. “On March 11, the United States and Israel conducted a strike destroying the data processing facilities of Iran’s Bank Sepah, crippling its operations… viewing the country’s banking system as a critical node sustaining the Islamic Republic. The attack on Bank Sepah suggests that this campaign may be entering a new phase, one in which Iran’s financial infrastructure is increasingly targeted with kinetic strikes as a means of degrading the regime’s resilience.”

Last but not least, the U.S. appears to be exploiting the Mosaic’s structural inability to deviate from heirloom instructions by implementing a policy of strategic ambiguity. Is Trump going to declare victory and go home? Will the Kurds invade Iran across the Zagros Mountains? Will the US Marines invade Kharg Island? Will the 82nd Airborne parachute into Tehran? Will there be an uprising in the capital? Will Washington negotiate with the Islamic State or insist on unconditional surrender? Nobody outside the top alliance circle really knows.

Advertisement

By remaining unpredictable, the U.S./Israeli alliance exploits the Mosaic’s biggest weakness: its inability to adapt to fast-moving situations. Washington’s lack of a publicly articulated war plan may be infuriating to the media, but it may be the single most devastating asset against the waiting network. Who wins? The Mosaic defense may yet prevail, but inherent inflexibility was always its Achilles Heel and the coalition can be expected to exploit it. It might have worked against a “proper,” predictable president. It may fare less well against the current president.

Enjoying PJ Media? Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today.