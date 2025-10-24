The Real Jihad — and the Fake Christians Who Enable It

Raymond Ibrahim | 2:37 PM on October 24, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

A comprehensive interview on a number of important topics dealing with Islam and the West, past and present, with Scipio Eruditus. Includes a revealing talk on Fake Christians. Description from Scipio's Substack:

Scipio sits down with the distinguished historian and author Raymond Ibrahim for a piercing conversation on Islam & Christendom — demolishing the politically convenient myth that jihad is merely a “spiritual struggle,” tracing instead the historical continuity of conquest and civilizational warfare from the 7th century to the present day.



Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

