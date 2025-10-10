Today in History: The Hammer Saves Christian Europe From Islam

On Oct. 10, 732, the Franks, led by Charles the Hammer (Martel), defeated and prevented a massive Muslim army from conquering France, and from there, all of Europe. Read about this epic confrontation here or watch the brief video below:

