Malta 1565: When 9/11 Marked the Defeat, Not Triumph, of Jihad

Raymond Ibrahim | 1:52 PM on September 12, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

This video was meant to be published on Sept. 11 but was withheld due to the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Related: Charlie Kirk’s Murder: Stop Calling Evil "the Left"

Advertisement

For more on the 1565 siege of Malta, be sure to read the 35-40 pages allocated to this epic clash in my forthcoming book, The Two Swords of Christ.


And please consider supporting this and other PJ Media content offering historical and cultural context for today's world by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Use the code FIGHT to get 60% off your new one-year membership!

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

HISTORY ISLAM ISLAMIC JIHAD

Recommended

Thank God Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Was Captured ALIVE Scott Pinsker
FBI, Utah Gov Hold Presser: How Charlie Kirk's Killer Was Caught Matt Margolis
So, Who Was the Guy Asking Charlie Kirk About Shootings at the Very Moment He Was Shot? Victoria Taft
Meet Sick Educators Celebrating Kirk’s Death Catherine Salgado
House Republicans Demand Investigation Into 'Radical Left’s Assault on America' Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: This Is a Good Time to Let the Haters Rot In Their Miserable Lives Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Charlie Kirk, Single Combat Warrior, Practiced Politics the Right Way
DEI Deathwatch Vol. XLI: The ‘Cornerstone of Democracy™’
The American Left Has a Mental and Moral Sickness
Advertisement