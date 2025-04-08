VIDEO: What Pete Hegseth's KAFIR Tattoo Reveals about Islam

Raymond Ibrahim | 10:29 AM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s tattoo of the Arabic word kafir is creating much outrage amongst Muslims. In this video, I break down what this troubling word means in Islamic law and what Muslims are really angry about.

Related: How Islam Repackaged Tribalism as Religion

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

