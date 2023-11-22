Video: Islam's War on the West and Christians

I recently spoke at The Free Press Society in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event description and video follow:

On November 13th 2023, The Free Press Society had invited American historian, author and columnist Raymond Ibrahim - who has an Egyptian/Coptic Christian family background - to tell about his ongoing studies of the persecution of Christians, especially in Muslim countries. This is the first part of the event with Raymond Ibrahim presenting his findings. The second part - Q&As - will be published soon.