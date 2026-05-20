Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for May 20

Things in the Middle East again seem to be on the precipice. JD Vance said at a press conference on Tuesday, "We think the Iranians want to reach an agreement. So we're currently in a pretty good place, but there's also a Plan B — and Plan B is that we could renew the military campaign." But despite his belief that a real peace can be worked out with Iran, the rest of the world is preparing for renewed military conflict.

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The Wall St. Journal reported on Tuesday that the United States and Israel are preparing to attack within the next few days. When the President was asked how long it would be before attacking Iran, he responded, "Two or three days. Maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday. A limited timeframe, because we cannot allow them to obtain nuclear weapons." He also said a war with Iran "will end very quickly," and that "Iran will not have nuclear weapons. I hope we'll do it in a very nice way."

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, wrote on X, "Surrender does not exist for Iranians – they either win or die." And the Revolutionary Guard issued a statement on Wednesday that "if aggression against Iran repeats itself, the war will spread beyond the borders of the region."

On the other hand, there was good news from Israel about traveling there this summer, even if military actions resume. Channel 14 reported on Wednesday that “Ben-Gurion Airport is expected to remain operational even in the event of renewed hostilities with Iran. The main reason for this is the dramatic decline in Iran’s launch capabilities.” This is in contrast to the closures seen during the early days of Operation Rising Lion and Roaring Lion, as Channel 14 reported that Israeli authorities said they now assess that Iran is only capable of small salvos of 10-15 missiles rather than the massive barrages of the past.

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Domestically, Jew-hater Congressman Thomas Massie got trounced in the Republican primary in Kentucky on Tuesday by former Navy SEAL commando Ed Gallrein, who received the explicit support of President Trump and won 55.8% to 45.2%. Massie was one of the most virulent anti-Semites in Congress; and although more covert, rivaled Omar and Tlaib with his hatred of Israel and Jews. It says everything that his biggest supporters were famous anti-Semites Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, and we are all blessed that he is out of Congress.

The mosque shooting in San Diego is already being used successfully, having raised over a million dollars for the security guard, which will apparently be funneled through the mosque — which has a sordid history going back decades as being the home and sponsor of two of the 9/11 hijackers. And already, Muslims in California are using this shooting to justify their cries of "Islamophobia!" against anyone fighting AB2017, the bill before the California legislature that would make two Islamic holidays into official California state holidays.

It seems that we are at war on all levels and in so many ways. We must remember that in the end, Light and Truth ALWAYS triumph over darkness. Let us each keep the light of our souls lit up with faith and commitment, and may we always be protected against the darkness of hate.

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Previously: Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for May 19

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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