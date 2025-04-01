The Real Politics of Israel Part 2: The Deep State Coup

We are all familiar with the many attempted coups against President Trump by a Deep State comprising bureaucrats, media, and corrupt judges more attached to their political ideology than to justice. Part of what led to these attempts at removing President Trump, including assassination attempts, were the “demonstrations”: BLM, trans-ideology, and any leftist cause that could be used to coalesce the left and create “demonstrations” against the president. Demonstrations that were then used by the media to create a propaganda myth that the nation was against him; and then the propaganda led to more well-funded demonstrations, and the spiral increased to a chaotic frenzy.

Israel mirrors the United States in this dangerous alliance of a Deep State comprising media, judges, and politicians. And again, just like in the United States, this alliance is joined by well-financed “activists” and demonstrators.

In July of 2023, I was in Israel with my family and saw many of these “demonstrations” against Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. These were all well-organized, choreographed, well-produced, and well-financed events, complete with expensive sound systems, food and drinks, and large flags and umbrellas provided to everyone. They looked like BLM 2.0. Moreover, they would begin and end exactly on time, as if on a perfect schedule. As a graduate of UC Berkeley, I have been part of many organic demonstrations, and not one ever started exactly at 10:00 p.m. and ended exactly at 10:30 p.m. on the dot. Tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars of swag were given out to these “activists” in the form of large flags ($40-50 a piece) and umbrellas ($20-40 per umbrella), and complete meals were provided. Nearly all of the demonstrators I spoke with did not live in Israel, but had come over from the United States specifically for the purpose of protesting.

Where did the money come for this? It is still unclear, but we do know that 230 million dollars was given to “pro-Palestinian causes” last year by USAID. A Senate investigation found that in 2015, the Obama Administration sent over $350,000 of taxpayer money to support the election of Netanyahu's opponent. Wherever it comes from, be it USAID or George Soros, these demonstrations are well-funded events designed to further leftist causes and hurt Netanyahu as Israel's leader. And what came out of these demonstrations? Fake news in American and Israeli media about how Israel is divided, how it hates Netanyahu, and how horrible and corrupt a human being he is.

The attacks on Netanyahu are direct reflections of what President Trump experienced both during his first term and his candidacy.

In the midst of these Deep State attempts to have a coup against Netanyahu, October 7 happened. Israel's very existence was threatened, and President Biden and both the American and Israeli Deep States used it as an opportunity to try to remove Netanyahu and place themselves in control of the policies of the region. Like his predecessor Obama, Biden said that he supported Israel while simultaneously cutting off their weapons supply, supporting Hamas and Iran, and actively undermining Netanyahu. The anti-Netanyahu demonstrations shifted from being about the courts, to being about the hostages Hamas kidnapped. Mainstream media both in the United States and in Israel have, for over 17 months, tried to describe Israel as a nation that believes that Netanyahu is wrong in his actions, and that he desires to kill the hostages for his own political gain.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Netanyahu, who has over 40 years of experience with terrorism and hostage issues, especially with Islamic extremists, has worked every hour to try and simultaneously redeem the hostages and protect the nation -- two goals that from the beginning have probably been mutually exclusive. Hamas only responds to violence, and kidnapped the hostages originally with the intent of using them as leverage chips against Israel. But Netanyahu has been trying to rescue every hostage possible in any way possible, while still preserving the safety of Israel. The vast majority of Israeli citizens agree with what he has done, although that certainly is not what the mainstream media in Israel or the United States portrays.

Both in Israel and America, headlines talk about Israel being close to a civil war. The media claims that thousands of people are demonstrating to stop any military action against Hamas, and to do anything necessary to redeem the hostages, even though Hamas has broken every hostage deal. But that portrayal is only part of a picture, and certainly not the whole truth of what is happening in Israel.

Judaism values every individual soul, and has always been committed to trying to get each hostage home to their family. Every family that has someone who is still being held in captivity is praying for their release, and is willing to do anything in order to achieve that. But the majority of Israelis recognize that they are unlikely to see many more living hostages released, and every Israeli is aware that over 800 IDF soldiers have already died in this war. Netanyahu has been trying to walk a razor's edge in getting as many hostages back as possible while still keeping Israel safe. With Trump’s support, that is now much easier as both nations are allied against Iran and its proxies of Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah.

As Israel starts to take the action, with Trump's support, of destroying Hamas, the Deep State is pressing even harder to get rid of Netanyahu in any way they can… just like they tried with Trump. They have tried to remove Netanyahu using the court system as leverage; they have tried using the war as leverage; they have tried using his relationship with Trump as leverage; and, most recently, they are trying to use his firing of the head of the Shin Bet as leverage.

Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli internal security force Shin Bet, is recognized as someone who has always been against Netanyahu, and who is at least partially personally responsible for the failure in Israeli security to prevent the tragedies of October 7. Netanyahu and the Israeli cabinet voted unanimously on March 21 to remove Bar as the head of the agency. But the Deep State is again attempting to use this as a weapon against Netanyahu. The majority of Israelis have wanted Bar removed for a while, but the media makes claims that it is illegal, even though the minister and cabinet all voted for it. Some of the High Court judges are making media appearances and claiming that only they have the right to judge this head of security. These High Court judges are attempting to not only hold off Bar’s dismissal, but to prevent a new head from being appointed… even though Israel is in the midst of war. Newspapers in both America and Israel are claiming that thousands of people are organically demonstrating against Netanyahu because of the firing of Bar, and that a civil war is brewing.

None of this is true. Like the earlier demonstrations, these too are not happening organically, but are well-funded and well-produced events. The choice of hiring and firing a Shin Bet security chief is and has always been in the hands of the prime minister and cabinet. The alliance that is the Deep State is again trying to create a coup over a duly elected official. Just like in the United States, fake news is released as truth, and the Associated Press uses incendiary phrases against Netanyahu and claims Netanyahu is starting an uproar in Israel, while at the same time complaining of Israeli aggression for destroying a Gaza cancer hospital that was used as a Hamas base.

As they did with Trump, the Deep State attacks Netanyahu from all sides. The media make up stories; “demonstrations” are paid for and produced; the judicial system attempts to invalidate his leadership; and the leftist leadership in America joins with their counterparts in Israel to perpetuate the propaganda in attempts to apply external pressure.

The parallels between what has happened to Trump and what is happening to Netanyahu are clear. Both men are committed to their countries. Both men stand strong in their beliefs and practices. Both men often rub people the wrong way because of their passion and commitment. And both men are hated by a Deep State that is unable to control them. Both men are repeatedly attacked in the press; both are supported by the populace; and both are castigated for trying to stop the process of judges legislating from the bench.

Both Trump and Netanyahu are the victims of attempted silent coups. Coups that are promoted through a Deep State alliance of politicians, judges, media and leftist globalists.

President Trump survived and exposed the corruption that was attacking him. We can only hope that Prime Minister Netanyahu also survives these attacks, that the Israeli Deep State is exposed, and that Netanyahu leads Israel into a time of lasting peace with its neighbors.

We are in a time of many wars. A war against Iran and its proxies of Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas. A war of secularism against religion. A war of common-sense values against the craziness of far-left values. And a war for the very survival of Western culture against the Islamic goal of world domination as expressed in the Koran and Hadiths. Two of our greatest leaders in these wars are President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu; America and Israel. The Deep State is the enemy to both men and both countries. It must, and will be, exposed and defeated.

There is no alternative.