Shock Video: Crazed Muslim Leaders Chant 'Allahu Akbar' at Scene of Paul Kessler's Murder

Since President Biden has been failing this country in every way, we see a lot of memes pointing out that the mean tweets of President Trump were a lot better than Biden’s failures. Biden wears a mask of kindness and competence, but is anything but. Trump wears the mask of a coarse and nasty man, but his actions as president demonstrated how committed he was to bettering the people of this country.

How people really act is always more important than the mask they wear when they think people are watching them. Nowhere are we seeing that more clearly than with the recent demonstrations, as well as the tragedy of the death of Paul Kessler and the different reactions it has created.

On Thursday, Loay Alnaji was arrested, charged with manslaughter, and held on $1 million bail. The police have been doing an incredible job not only in their investigation, but at ignoring public pressure to charge Alnaji before they had a strong case. They are still looking for video of the actual altercation, but feel confident enough about the case that it is being pursued with the aistrict attorney. On Friday, there will be a press conference at 10:30 a.m. PST where they will give more information.

But Jennifer Van Laar at RedState wrote about other influences in Kessler's death that should be considered and looked at more carefully. Apparently, Alnaji partnered with two other men to lead the demonstration in Westlake Village that led to Kessler’s death:

As far as the literal physical assault on Kessler there's no indication that anyone else was involved; however, in RedState's examination of videos and photos from that day and interviews with witnesses who were present on either October 29 or November 5 (or both), it appears that Alnaji and a handful of male associates led the protests and handled on-site communications and security. RedState has identified two of those associates: Imam Shaykh Omar Jubran of the Islamic Society of Simi Valley, and Mamdouh Elalami, the Islamic Society's "Man of the Year" and a Simi Valley Realtor. According to information reviewed by RedState, Jubran is also the father of Simi Valley Unified School District Trustee Kareem Jubran.

The video embedded into Jennifer’s article shows Mr. Elalami with his mask on, and his mask off. Wearing his mask during the week, Elalami acts like a respectful businessman. But his videotaped actions show anything but kindness.

-Suspect Loay Alnaji Arrested#thousandoaks #paulkessler #homicide #loayalnaji #islamicsocietyofsimivalley #megaphone pic.twitter.com/6fj9EEUGks — VCNews (@NewsVCNews) November 16, 2023

Elalami, with Jubran next to him, screams obscenities at people through the bullhorn that was probably used by Alnaji against Paul Kessler. Threats, obscenities, and verbal vile spew out of this man’s mouth as he jumps up and down screaming at the Jewish counter-demonstrators. Even after Paul Kessler is taken to the hospital, this man continues with his spewing, screaming, and jumping.

His words speak of his hate for Jews, and his actions demonstrate his total disregard for human life. While he may wear a mask of “warm smiles and kindness” when trying to get a client or sell a house, the video demonstrates who he really is: a man filled with rage to the point of craziness, whose vitriolic hate controls him.

These pro-Hamas demonstrations on street corners and college campuses are filled with their own Elalami characters. A lack of boundaries and respect for others is accompanied by a desire to incite violence. Intellect and communication skills seem to be thrown away as these protestors, like Elalami, act like toddlers throwing a tantrum--only their tantrums as adults can kill people, as we have seen.

The demonstrators are not interested in dialogue or facts, only in screaming and trying to incite violence. It doesn’t matter if it is in Westlake Village, New York, Chicago, or London, the pattern is the same: these demonstrators and their actions are examples of the worst of human behavior.

Contrast that with the recent march in Washington, D.C., which saw over 300,000 people gather in the National Mall to listen to speakers from around the world pledge their support to Israel, and not one fight or riot. Whereas the pro-Hamas demonstrations have a consistent history of leaving trash on the sidewalks and damage to physical properties, the pro-Israel counter-protestors actually picked up their trash and the trash of others.

Many of my congregants driving by the intersection where Kessler died have told me of their fear as their cars are stopped in the street by these pro-Palestinian activists and verbally accosted as they are trying to drive.

On the other hand, this past Sunday, when some Jews went out to the same intersection to remember Kessler, they stayed on the sidewalk singing Hebrew songs and encouraging people to honk in support of Israel. They were neither unruly nor threatening, and most of the counter-protests left the public square in better physical shape than they found it.

Alnaji and his cohorts Elalami and Jubran are like Joe Biden when they are in their “masks”: they try to be perceived as kind and warmhearted in order to achieve what they desire. But their real colors come out when they think they are protected in the anonymity of a demonstration, and their behavior embodies the very worst of human characteristics.

Conversely, in the same way that Trump is the opposite of Biden, Israelis are the exact opposite of these demonstrators whose behavior led to the death of an innocent man. Often gruff and aggressive in business or personal relationships, the nickname for an Israeli is a “sabra," a type of cactus that is prickly on the outside and sweet and soft inside. While their public personas can be difficult, they are committed to leaving the world in better shape than they found it. These pro-Israel rallies have been peaceful and caring, and while participants might passionately argue with each other over silly things just to poke at each other, their respect and caring are paramount.

Israelis took a desert and made it flower and bloom. Hamas took Gaza, one of the most beautiful places in the world, and made it a wasteland by taking everything beautiful and transforming it into a factory of war. Israel exports technology, agriculture, and culture. Hamas has stolen the beauty of Gaza to make its only export war. Hamas worships hate and death. Israel worships life and hope.

The rallies here are the same. We mourn for the loss of all life. Alnaji is accused of manslaughter but shows little if any remorse. Elalami is easily seen in those videos seeking more violence and hate, while he claims to be a businessman of warmth and kindess.

Which do you choose? The smiles of Biden that have so hurt this country in the last few years, or the gruffness of Trump, who led us in peace and prosperity? And whom do you choose: the pro-Palestinian who seeks violence and hate, or the gruff pro-Israeli who seeks peace, harmony, hope, and joy?

The lesson of Paul Kessler’s death can be found in how we choose to act, knowing where those like Alnaji and Elalami want to take society. They have made it clear what they want: a theocratic caliphate. Now it is up to each of us to determine if we allow that to happen, or become active in stopping them from achieving their goal of destroying Western culture. May we all choose wisely, and bring hope, peace, and a stable future to the world.