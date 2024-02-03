LIVE RESULTS: Joe Biden's Coronation — We Mean Nomination — Continues in South Carolina

Joe Biden's reelection effort makes a swing into the Palmetto State this weekend as his quid pro quo early South Carolina primary takes place on Saturday.

You may recall that Biden sought to move the South Carolina primary up to be the first in the nation. Ostensibly, the change was necessary because New Hampshire, the traditional first primary state, is too white for today's intersectional Democrat Party. However, the real reason behind shaking up the calendar was that Biden wanted to reward Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and South Carolina's Democrats for saving his flagging 2020 campaign.

Advertisement

The Democrat National Committee fell in line with Biden and agreed to move South Carolina's primary up earlier. New Hampshire said, "Not so fast" and held its primary first anyway, citing the state law that puts the Granite State primary ahead of all others on the calendar. Biden won that primary as a write-in candidate.

It's also worth pointing out that South Carolina's Republicans didn't share Biden and the Democrats' urgency to hold such an early primary. Instead, Palmetto State GOP voters will go to the polls in three weeks, on Feb. 24. Both parties' primaries for congressional, state, and local races will take place on June 11. Keeping up with such a complex calendar must be frustrating for South Carolina election officials.

As always, you can rest assured that the most up-to-date and accurate results are right here at PJ Media, thanks to our friends at DecisionDeskHQ. Keep up with the results throughout the night below and count on us for the most thorough and truthful coverage of the 2024 race for the White House.

Advertisement