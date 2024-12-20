Saudi Suspect Plows Car Into German Christmas Market; U.S. Media Blames [Checks Notes] the Car

An attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has left at least two people dead and 60-80 injured. According to Die Welt:

A driver drove into a group of people at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. Government spokesman Matthias Schuppe confirmed to WELT that it was an attack. City spokesman Michael Reif also said that the initial report was an "attack on the Christmas market". The suspected perpetrator is in police custody. WELT learned from security sources that he is a man from Saudi Arabia who was born in 1974.

The Saudi national, who had reportedly been in Germany illegally since 2006, allegedly rented a car and headed to the market two hours west of Berlin, which was teeming with visitors enjoying the Christmas festivities. A suitcase was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle, according to Die Welt, and authorities are currently trying to ascertain whether it contains an explosive device. The terrorist was taken into custody, and it's not known whether he acted alone.

A police spokesman said the suspect drove "at least 400 meters across the Christmas market." A witness said the attack occurred in the market's fairy tale section.

A speeding car plowed through a crowd of people at a busy Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg. It is not known how many are injured or possibly dead.



In 2016, Germany suffered its worst Islamic terror attack when a Muslim asylum seeker ran down people at a… pic.twitter.com/mSlrwIHCm4 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 20, 2024

Police have secured the area and are asking people to avoid the city center.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X, "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser recently called for vigilance at Christmas markets. "Federal security authorities do not currently have any concrete indications of danger," she told reporters. "But in view of the high threat situation at an abstract level we still have reason to be very vigilant and to take effective action for our security."

Deutsche Welle reported in November on Germany's new knife ban:

The German government passed new security legislation in October in response to a deadly knife attack in the western city of Solingen in August. The suspected Islamist attacker killed three people and injured eight more. The new security package tightened rules on the carrying of weapons in public spaces in Germany and explicitly banned the carrying of knives at festivals, sporting events, markets, fairs and other large events. "The police will be present in many locations to ensure security," said Faeser.

Just days ago, German police were “securing” Christmas markets by harassing old German ladies to confiscate their Swiss Army knives that they carried for self defense. Their priorities are completely insane. pic.twitter.com/Vp6mMivvU7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 20, 2024

The attack in Magdeburg comes eight years, almost to the day after Muslim extremist Anis Amri hijacked a truck and plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and wounding 56 others. According to the Combatting Terrorism Center at West Point, Amri was in Germany illegally and was well known to authorities both for his radicalism and his crime sprees:

When Amri entered the European Union on April 4, 2011, via the Italian island of Lampedusa, he claimed to be 16 years old. After his arrival, he was placed in a refugee shelter for minors in Belpasso, Sicily. The Italian authorities asked Tunisia for travel documents in order to return Amri to his home country, but the request went unanswered. In October 2011, Amri and four other Tunisian refugees attacked a staff member at the shelter and started a fire. Amri was arrested and sentenced to four years in prison. It was during his incarceration in different Italian jails that Amri became radicalized. A report for the Italian Committee for Strategic Anti-Terrorism Analysis (CASA) stated that Amri was considered a “dangerous person” and a “leader of the Islamists in prison” and that he was “transferred due to severe security concerns.” Amri had threatened and attacked staff and reportedly threatened to decapitate a Christian inmate. On June 17, 2015, Italy was legally required to release Amri from a deportation facility because Tunisian authorities had not responded to its request to send travel documents for him. After his release, Amri traveled to Switzerland, where he stayed for around two weeks before traveling to Germany. In early July 2015, German police in the city of Freiburg, near the Swiss border, registered Amri for “unlawful entry” under the name Anis Amir and took his fingerprints and photo. [Emphasis added]

U.S. media outlets were quick to blame the car for today's attack:

A Saudi Arabian man plowed his car into a German Christmas market



And AP describes it as “A car has driven into a group of people…”



Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/lUmBm8obXs — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 20, 2024

You don’t hate the lying legacy media enough https://t.co/gMtjbp2EMG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

