Episode #6: Praying J6 Grandma; State Dept. Spreading Atheism; CrossFit Winner Opens Up About Faith

On this week's episode of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," co-host Lincoln Brown and I discussed a wide range of subjects, including the social media hate-ratio directed at CrossFit Games winner James Sprague, who opened up about his faith in the wake of the tragic death of Lazar Dukic at the Games. Apparently, being your "authentic self" is only okay for those on the Left.

We went through the details of the sentence for the "Praying J6 Grandma," which includes a ban on using the internet, among other outrageous restrictions on her freedom.

We also discussed the news that Gen Z women are now less religious than men—reversing a trend that's been in effect for quite some time. What does it mean for the church that younger women are checking out?

Did you know the U.S. State Dept. is promoting atheism overseas under the guise of protecting religious liberty? Yep, and it's just as sneaky as you might imagine.

We rounded things out with a conversation about the sad remains of a majestic San Fran cathedral. Think: yoga, memberships, behind-the-scenes tours, and fraternal organizations without the fezzes (probably).

You can listen right here or click over to our podcast page. We're also on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just search for "The Intersection of Faith and Politics" and subscribe to our humble show.

