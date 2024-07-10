'The Intersection of Faith & Politics' Episode 1: We Wish We Were Making This Stuff Up

Welcome to the very first episode of PJ Media's new podcast, "The Intersection of Faith and Politics"! We're excited to announce that this one will be open to the public—no subscription needed!*

You can listen below or click over to our podcast page to see all episodes. We'll also be on your favorite podcast platforms soon—Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. Check back in the next day or two for the "subscribe" buttons.

On today's episode, co-host Lincoln Brown and I discussed the "He Gets Me" campaign, which just released a new pronoun-forward ad. Is it leftist propaganda or a sincere effort to portray the Jesus of the Bible?

We also talked about the new GOP platform and the stripped-down abortion language. I wrote earlier this week about how I'm not thrilled with it—but it has zero effect on my pro-life views. Lincoln and I talked about things pro-lifers can do—and are doing—to serve women with crisis pregnancies and the need to change the culture. And both of us are a little fed up with grown adults who refuse to take responsibility for their actions. Also, get off our lawns.

Lincoln shared a disturbing story about middle-school students posting vulgar deep fakes of their teachers on TikTok. Who's to blame? The parents? Social media? The schools? Are any of these parents taking their kids to church regularly?

We also talked about the Greek Orthodox Church in Africa ordaining a female deaconess for the first time. Are they going woke now, too?

We're excited about this new podcast and hope you'll join us every Wednesday when we drop a new episode.

We'd love to hear your suggestions for topics to cover in future episodes. Let us know in the comments.

P.S. I apologize for mangling scripture in the discussion about churches feeding their flocks on milk instead of solid food. In Hebrews 5, the writer admonishes, "For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food. For everyone who partakes only of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a babe. But solid food belongs to those who are of full age, that is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil." This is my first time doing a podcast. I promise to do better!

*This podcast is free to listen to but not free to produce. If you'd like to help defray the costs, please become a VIP member. We have a special promo code—INTERSECTION—that will get you 50% off, taking the price down to around $2 per month. Sign up here. Also, we'd love to eventually have sponsors. If that's something you're interested in, drop me a note (email in my bio).

