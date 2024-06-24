Meet the Latest Deviant to Join the Biden Admin

Some days, I wake up and look at the news and wonder if Biden is trying to lose the election. Maybe he's just sick and tired of the whole thing, and despite the prodding of DOCTOR Mrs. Jill Biden, he's throwing in the towel.

Advertisement

Then again, maybe the loons running Biden are trying to sabotage him.

How else do you explain his newly appointed associate comms director, Tyler Cherry? Either someone didn't do their due diligence in hiring him (or her or whatever it identifies as) or Meet the Media Matters alumni who is now speaking on behalf of the president of the United States:

Thoughts on Tyler Cherry, the newest communications director for the Biden administration…? pic.twitter.com/2gaH3DvV5H — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 23, 2024





Meet Tyler Cherry, the new @WhiteHouse Associate Communications Director, as of last week.



Tyler wants to stop weapons sales to Israel. He also adores anti-Semites ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1C2JZmgBpE — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 23, 2024

Cherry, who uses the plural pronoun "their" to identify himself (in the interest of not making myself crazy, I'm just going to use he/him to identify Cherry), married a man named Jakob Stronko in 2022. Cherry wore a glittery lavender gown, dangling earrings—and a moustache. The New York Times reported:

The couple were married on Oct. 1 in front of about 100 guests at a friend’s home in Washington. Deb Haaland, the secretary of the Interior, officiated. Ms. Haaland was authorized to officiate the marriage by the District of Columbia, and did so as a private citizen, not as part of her public office. The couple and their friends spent the days leading up to the wedding decorating the home with nearly 400 disco balls, and hung love letters they had written to each other early in their relationship. [Emphasis added]

Advertisement

This is Tyler Cherry’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/M1T3ALrtfE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 5, 2023

The deviency runs deep in this White House.

Cherry not only worked as a Media Matters hack but also spent the last three years speaking on behalf of OUR Department of Interior—when he wasn't busy attacking police, promoting Hamas, and calling for ICE to be abolished.

Cherry pushed the Russia collusion hoax, bragged about ruining his family's Thanksgiving celebration and calling them racists, and has pushed the gender pronouns nonsense (another of the Left's hoaxes). He sounds like a barrel of laughs.

When called out on his extremist tweets, he said he should not be held responsible for comments he made when he was younger.

Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration's agenda - and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies. — Tyler Cherry (@TylerACherry) June 23, 2024

He vowed to do whatever Biden and his handlers tell him to do to promote "this Administration's agenda."

Cherry—is that a drag persona?—joins a line of Biden officials charged with running our government who publicly engage in aberrant behaviour. Remember these two?

Advertisement

Biden’s ex nuclear waste disposal deputy, Sam Brinton, who is non-binary, appeared in a Las Vegas court earlier this week and was given a 180 day suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay one of his female victims $3600.



Brinton was found guilty of theft of two women’s… pic.twitter.com/dcLT3yDl45 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 14, 2023

Biden Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine: We need to “empower” kids to go on puberty blockers and get sex reassignment surgery. pic.twitter.com/CRPRaFYtzK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2022

Let's send Biden and his merry band of lunatics back under the rocks they crawled out from under in November.











