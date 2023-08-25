Trump's Twitter Comeback: X Marks the Spot

On Jan. 8, 2021, the Twitter gods tossed Donald Trump from the sanctified heights of their San Francisco HQ to what they hoped would be deafening silence in Sheol. It didn’t work out that way.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter and later renamed it X, he restored Trump’s dormant account following a vote by Twitter users. Fifteen million users voted in Musk’s poll with 51% saying that the former President of the United States of America should be able to speak on one of the most popular social media outlets, if not the most popular. Musk wrote, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Since then, Trump has stayed silent on the platform, preferring to post whatever he wanted on Truth Social to stay free of the woke scolds and censors. And in that time, we have learned through the Twitter Files that the FBI, DOJ, COVID-19 czars, and political actors in Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s administrations were actively involved in censoring the content of Americans — including Donald Trump — on Twitter.

But then the Democrats crossed the Rubicon, and Trump was rolled up and mug-shotted like a common garden-variety criminal in a city where common criminals are usually let go.

Thursday evening, Trump posted his mugshot on X along with the phrases, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” “NEVER SURRENDER,” and his website url.

If you’ve ever read the comments on Trump’s social media posts, you know how scorchingly hateful they can be. This time the left has helped the former president by transforming from the leading GOP candidate into a martyr. And his friends poured on the love.

Here are a few examples:

Attorney Robert Barnes weighed in.

Wayne Dupree shouted out a message of support.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) proclaimed it the mugshot that won back the White House.

This is the official photo that won Trump the WH back. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 25, 2023

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake posted support.

Mr. President,

We are with you ALL THE WAY. pic.twitter.com/XNaz0qrZXg — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 25, 2023

The meme makers were in rarer form than usual.

pic.twitter.com/XJqXGDMGi6 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 25, 2023

“Blue Steal,” offered the Quartering.

Drefanzor Memes produced a video that is really something. Watch the whole thing.

A parody account for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) weighed in.

We have missed Trump pic.twitter.com/P7dzR4CBd3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 25, 2023

Watch out for those laser eyes.

And here’s one more out of dozens posted.

The Lincoln Project produced a video asking Trump where all his friends went.

Welcome back, Donald. Where'd all your friends go? pic.twitter.com/0Muo8jSEUg — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 25, 2023

It looks as if Trump still has a few friends. Actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams was one of those who posted support for Trump by spewing invective at the right if they do nothing to fight this prosecution.

F*** these Democrats for doing this to him and F**** every Republican who is refusing to stand up and fight back! — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 25, 2023

Trump’s post on X garnered 159 million views, 1.2 million “likes,” 294,000 reposts, and another 85,000 quote posts.

And counting.

The social media companies and the leftist overlords didn’t just come for Trump, they came for conservative journalism.

