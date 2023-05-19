West Coast, Messed Coast™ Report: Oregon Senate Republicans Go Balls Out to Stop Left's Sick Bills

A key group of Oregon Senate Republicans has sacrificed their own jobs to stop a batch of the Left’s disgusting legislative assaults on children, parental rights, gun ownership, and abortion. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where profiles in courage happen almost never, and so when they do, someone needs to take a victory lap. Let’s fire the starter’s pistol.

Send Them a Thank You

Senators Kim Thatcher, Art Robinson, Daniel Bonham, Lynn Findley, Bill Hansell, Cedric Hayden, Tim Knopp, Dennis Linthicum, Brian Boquist, and Suzanne Weber have sent the Left into a tizzy by refusing Democrats a quorum. The GOP and independent senators boycotted the legislative session as key bills on parental rights, abortion, and gun grabs are due for votes. But this walkout is unlike any cheap stunt you’ve seen by “brave“ high school students cutting class to virtue signal or the SEIU to demand more power.

This walkout will cost these senators their jobs because, under a Leftist measure passed by voters, any lawmaker who has ten unexcused absences from the legislature must forfeit the chance to run for elected office again. This measure is likely unconstitutional, but the legal challenges to it have just begun and it will take years to adjudicate.

Leftists, who have enjoyed total power over the state since the advent of mail-in ballots, back a bill to allow any child to get an abortion without telling her parents. The bill would allow children to make “reproductive health care” decisions. There’s no age limit. “Sorry, let me clarify,” a Democrat lawyer told Republicans during a debate on the bill. “Under House Bill 2002, a minor of any age can make reproductive health care decisions, and that includes undergoing an abortion.”

Legislators are also considering a bill outlawing “paramilitary” organizations. It is so badly worded it would wipe out church security and other safety teams, according to the Oregon Firearms Federation. It doesn’t preclude Antifa activities, however.

The walkout means “a third of the Senate is now barred from re-election.”

Yes, Boys Need Tampons, You Bigot!

Meanwhile, in the West Coast, Messed Coast’s™ Crazyfornia, tampons will now be provided to all boys’ (and girls’) elementary-aged bathrooms. You might think this is a vestige of the Menstrual Equity for All Act, which required all middle and high school bathrooms to be equipped with free tampons. But, as the California Family Council notes, a really sharp Democrat from San Bernardino wants tampons in all school bathrooms, including K-3. Look for fun-loving boys with tampons in their noses to be investigated for hate crimes in 3…2…1.

Budget Buster

And a reminder: California Governor Gavin Newsom, who wants to be president, turned the state’s budget surplus into a $32 billion deficit. In the last week, Newsom defaulted on the COVID unemployment loans from the feds. Newsom and his crack staff gave away billions in unemployment funds to rip-offs, prisoners, and organized crime. The woman who never checked for fraud in California’s system, Julie Su, is Joe Biden’s choice for Labor Secretary.

At the same time, Newsom promises to take his pen and phone and encourage unbridled spending on California infrastructure projects, such as water, which he’s ignored while in office.

Totally Logical

In Washington, the governor has signed a bill that will allow drug possession to be considered a crime again – sort of – but without going to jail. Yet somehow, those drugs are making it into a local jail.

Seven inmates overdosed on fentanyl at the Snohomish County jail.

UPDATE: We broke the story Wednesday night after our source tipped us off. The Snohomish County Sheriff(@SnoCoSheriff) now officially says 7 inmates overdosed on fentanyl inside the jail. It was somehow smuggled inside and investigators are still trying to figure out how this… pic.twitter.com/zEdaPnIhDe — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) May 18, 2023

Somebody’s happy the sun came out in Seattle.

With the background of a beautiful sunset lit #Seattle skyline at Gas Works Park, this guy 😄 pic.twitter.com/UugyWCHtVu — Julie Gross (@OhManYes) May 15, 2023

