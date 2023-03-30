The Nashville Killer's Manifesto Will Be Released. Other Murderers Give Us Clues About What It Will Say

We’ll soon find out why the Nashville killer did it. Or we’ll find out why the 28-year-old woman, who was convinced she should live life as a man, says she murdered three children and three adults in a Nashville Christian school this week.

After media pressure, Nashville police say Audrey Hale’s manifesto will be released. We deserve to see it. We already know a few things that will likely be in her last message to the world because we can look at other killers’ manifestos, and they share a few things in common.

The New York Post reports that FBI profilers are going over the document, but it will be released. “It’s just a matter of when. There are some incredibly brilliant psychological minds and psychological analysts combing through her entire life,” according to sources who talked to the Post.

Good. We deserve to know why this confused, trans-identifying, biological woman went starkers.

Here’s what we know. Hale was undergoing treatment for emotional issues. She stockpiled guns, hiding them in her parents’ house, and lied about them to her parents with whom she lived. As a child, she attended the Covenant Christian school that she assaulted in icy rage on Monday. There now will be six funerals. Hundreds of lives will never be the same because this confused, psychotic monster wanted to send a message.

What was that message?

We don’t know for certain, but several possibilities exist:

Was it a message of hatred by a trans person who was rebelling against God toward Christians who believe in God?

Profound unabated sadness?

Were her hours spent aimlessly in the Metaverse, gaming, or on TikTok?

Was she addicted to drugs?

Was she on mind-altering prescription medications?

Was it her violent response to a call for a TRANS Day of Vengeance that was disseminated over social media and in chat rooms right before the shooting?

Was she planning to die because the earth was going to end soon anyway?

Did she become untethered during the COVID lockdowns?

Did she become proficient with guns because she always planned to do this?

Was it because the school was a soft target?

Tuesday, the police chief said she chose the school over other sites because it was an easier place to kill people than those protected by people with guns.

The killer’s last words — her message to the world — are being kept under wraps by police for the time being. Let’s hope the police release them soon. Hale’s last words are no longer the purview of only the family. We deserve to know. She made a public statement of hatred, and the public deserves to know why she did what she did.

Most mass killers leave behind a note to explain themselves because they plan to die that day and figure they won’t get a chance to tell anyone. Dead men tell no tales. They leave what we’ve come to call a manifesto. Like dossier — as in the Steele Dossier, which was a series of scratched-out lies — manifesto is much too consequential a name for the rantings of a psychotic killer. But here we are.

Because we need and deserve answers, when Nashville police release it, they should release screenshots, complete with all the hand-drawn scrawls, scribbles, and photos, expressing all the anger and angst in this killer. In addition to photo proof, we’d like a transcription of what her last words were to the world.

We have some idea of how she was feeling before the murders because she sent a message to an old middle school friend.

About 15 minutes before Hale played God, shot out the plate glass front door, and killed innocent children and their caretakers, she sent a series of Instagram messages to Averianna Patton, a radio DJ and childhood friend, according to The Washington Post.

“I’m planning to die today.” “You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.” “This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life.”

The two weren’t close but had seen each other recently at a funeral of a mutual friend who’d been on their middle school basketball team, according to the Post.

When Patton received the messages Monday morning, she tried to respond with reassurance, saying that Hale still had much more life to live. “I’m not trying to upset you or get your attention. I just need to die,” came the reply. “One day this will make more sense … But something bad is about to happen. Forgive me.”

“One day this will make more sense”? Doubtful. She knew how horrible her acts would be because she asked in advance for forgiveness.

We’ll await the words in the manifesto. Manifestos aren’t Instagram messages. Manifestos are long, self-indulgent explanations for why the murderer thinks they’re smart and are killing people for a broader, more important point — for humanity, you understand.

A person who has read all available manifestos from mass killers is John Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center, and he says there are a few things they tend to have in common.

You may be surprised to learn that, far from being crazy right-wingers, as the ADL has posited recently, extremist mass murderers kill people on behalf of their radical environmentalist views. “If there’s a theme to extremism-related murders, it’s environmentalism,” Lott recently wrote. And he knows that because the killers say so.

The Buffalo murderer was a socialist and environmentalist. The Christchurch, New Zealand, murderer was a horror show and an environmentalist. The El Paso murderer was a straight-up racist who was opposed to immigration because it hurt the environment.

He wrote in his manifesto:

“Our lifestyle is destroying the environment of our country. The decimation of the environment is creating a massive burden for future generations. Corporations are heading the destruction of our environment by shamelessly overharvesting resources. This has been a problem for decades. … Urban sprawl creates inefficient cities which unnecessarily destroys millions of acres of land. … Corporations that also like immigration because more people means a bigger market for their products. … So the next logical step is to decrease the number of people in America using resources. If we can get rid of enough people, then our way of life can become more sustainable.”

Many more of these mass killers of innocents do it for the earth. Odds are Hale may make a pitch for the environment as well as for the trans community.

Killers choose places where others are least likely to shoot back. Lott writes the Buffalo shooter made notes about the best places to kill people, which include “areas where CCW are outlawed or prohibited may be good areas of attack.” He also wrote that “areas with strict gun laws are also great places of attack.”

Police said the Nashville killer considered other targets, but after she checked them out, she decided they had too much security and chose the gun-free school.

And, as Hale telegraphed in her message to her old basketball teammate, she planned to die. She shares that with other killers, too.

You might believe that planning to die and choosing gun-free zones are mutually exclusive concerns. But the El Paso murderer advised future mass murderers, “do not throw away your life on an unnecessarily dangerous target. If a target seems too hot, live to fight another day.”

You’d think school administrators would take their word for it.

