West Coast, Messed Coast™ Where 'They're Loving Us to Death'

We bring you greetings from the Bomb Cyclone-afflicted-ear-chewing West Coast, Messed Coast™—where rain is falling, flood waters are burbling, ear eaters lurk on light rail trains, and snow packs are growing. Indeed, there’s no talk about a drought in California for a change, much to the chagrin of the Earth-Is-Going-to-Hell political action committees.

Bomb Cyclone

California is bearing the brunt of the system and the National Weather Service says it's the strongest storm to hit California in five years. https://t.co/6qzSTAYvpP — KOMO News (@komonews) January 6, 2023

Southern Californians have commenced casting about for these things called raincoats.

A look at the impact ongoing storms have had on Californian cities. High winds and rain caused pier closures and high surf warnings today in San Diego. More info: https://t.co/D0Ok7KuR6K pic.twitter.com/MmNe42NcPG — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 6, 2023

Portland, Where Self-Respect Goes to Die

Here she is, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ avatar of the “Smoke Your Rent, Live in a Tent” zeitgeist, who was interviewed at one of Portland’s Fentanyl Flats. Her problem? She told the truth about what it’s like to live on Portland streets.

“It’s a piece of cake…you get three meals a day and don’t have to do shit…wake up, eat get high, wake up eat get high” repeat. A homeless woman shared with me why it’s so easy to be homeless. She was brutally honest because she hates the enablement “They are loving us to death” pic.twitter.com/HxRUoSFFFu — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) December 31, 2022

Intersectional Hat Trick

A makeshift Portland news conference announced that a black woman was kicked out of a Portland shelter recently when she used a wrong pronoun. But it was interrupted by a well-known Antifa professional protester.

It provided a uniquely Portland intersectional hat trick of intersectional confusion.

Homeless Woman Speaks Out about getting kicked out of a #Portland Shelter after "Using the Wrong Pronoun" #WomensRights#Antifa Disrupts Conservative Couple's protest against Mayor @TedWheeler Richard had alerted the group of my presence right as I was exiting on the train, lol pic.twitter.com/WRnxJ7uzX6 — Brandon Farley (Portland Journalist) (@TheRealFarley) December 30, 2022

Jay Inslee Discovers Homeless Crack Heads

Like Joe Biden’s sudden discovery of an invasion overrunning America’s southern border, Washington State’s Governor Jay Inslee has looked up and noticed that homeless drug addicts are living in them thar tents! He’s declared that he’s shocked, yes, shocked that homeless encampments have grown up around places where children go to school and play! He’s vowed to do … something about that this legislative session.

Oddly, the Earth Is Going to Hell political action committees haven’t bothered to look at where the earth’s inhabitants have been shattering the laws of humanity.

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ goes back to Portland naturally, where it looks like the bath salt-like cannibalism is rearing its ugly head again.

The Portland Tribune reports that the incident in question happened at 2:30 a.m. on a light rail train when a 78-year-old man was mauled by another man who bit his face and then moved to his ear. The wounds were so bad that when police responded, a rarity, the victim’s bare skull was visible.

Detectives say the suspect gave the fictitious name of “El Baker,” and had to lodge him in jail under that name until authorities could confirm his true identity. Multnomah County Jail staff used fingerprints to determine the suspect is Koryn Kraemer, 25, who had recently moved to Portland from the state of Georgia.

Evil Church Attack, Part 1

Fictitious names seem to be the stock-in-trade of other Portland area attackers and weirdos. A man, who police say also identifies as a woman, heard a fight between the two genders in his head, and – see if you can keep up – decided to set a church on fire because she didn’t want him to “take credit” for setting the fire.

Fox 12 “explained”:

On Wednesday, suspect Cameron David Storer (also referred to as Nicolette Fait), 25, was taken into custody after an investigation by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit. They told authorities they wanted to “take credit” for the fire, sharing they set the fire with a Bic lighter and heard voices in their head saying they would “mutilate” Storer if they did not burn the church down. Storer also reported taking approximately 10 oxycodone daily due to a previous injury and that they had a history of schizophrenia.

No kidding.

Evil Church Attack, Part 2

Evil continues apace in America’s Finest City, San Diego, California. Antifa terrorists admitted to defacing the City View Church right before the church’s New Year’s Eve worship service was set to begin.

MRC.org reports that Antifa strafed the building with sickening comments showing again that the conflict is always between good and evil.

“Queers bash back”, “separate church and state”, “Christofacist not welcome”, “Sean Breeds Hate” and “No Safe Space for Bigots,” were a few of the phrases spray painted across the church’s campus. Other profanity-laced threats were sprayed on the church building but were unfit to mention in this article.

They never quite know what to do with Jesus.

Church leader Sean Feucht responded by smothering the haters in love and Bible verses.

“Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.” Matthew 5:10-12 pic.twitter.com/fiiRD9uYJq — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) January 1, 2023

Speaking of Antifa, a woman who “allied” with Antifa at public “protests” lost her position on a Huntington Beach volunteer board. Now, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules her being given the boot did not violate her First Amendment Rights. Which is odd if you think about it. Antifa spends most of its time violently stifling other peoples’ freedom of speech, so bringing a First Amendment lawsuit is nothing short of ironic.

Eugene Volokh commented that because of the “statutory structure and duties of the” board, the Antifa chick “was the “public face” of her appointor” and she could be fired.

Bye.

I love a happy ending.

