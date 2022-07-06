Joe Biden Doesn't Have a Clue What Americans Care About

Joe Biden is conducting his presidency as if the Ukraine war, Liberal Order Reset, windmills, solar panels, packing the Supreme Court, and abortions for nine months were top priorities of the American people. But guess what? They’re not. Few Americans are buying what he’s selling.

A Harvard Harris poll reveals that the Left’s most ardently revered issues aren’t top-of-mind for normal Americans. Indeed, the number one issue for Americans is Joe Biden’s inflation, followed by Joe Biden’s pre-planned high gas prices.

Let’s face it, not even Leftist Captains of Industry who moved heaven and earth to get him elected are willing to lie for him right now, as Jeff Bezos made clear on July 2 when he responded to a Joe Biden whopper pretending that the tectonic inflation and gas prices were the fault of gas stations and not his dumb overspending and boneheaded energy constrictions.

Bezos called him out, saying “inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

Even one of the richest people in the world has a better understanding of how tough things are for real Americans than Joe Biden “from Scranton.” It’s probably because Bezos can see Americans’ reaction to the market by how much his company, Amazon, is selling and delivering, and at what price point. Being beholden to customers will do that to a business owner. Not to Joe Biden, however.

In short, Joe Biden and his Democrat Party spending orgies are why prices are so high right now. Somebody has to pay for all that spending–and that’s you.

If you thought Presidents Obama and Trump spent too much, you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet. Joe Biden spent “only” $3 trillion, and wanted to spend trillions more for his “Build Back Better” program – a slogan stolen from the New World Order/Davos crowd.

That money, printed by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and backed by the sale of treasuries purchased by China among other entities, continues to flood the world with bills causing a disastrous oversupply of money that is a tax increase, otherwise known as inflation.

If you put $1,000 in your piggy bank in 1960 and took it out to spend in 2000, you would discover that your money had, over time, lost 80 percent of its value. — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) February 10, 2022

Americans get it. Fully 71 percent say the economy is going in the wrong direction.

Look at this graph from the Harvard Harris online poll, taken on June 28 and 29, of 1,308 people. The dark blue represents the top responses of the people in the survey while the lighter blue represents their second choice.

It’s not even close. Sixty-two percent of Americans think inflation is the top or second most important issue facing the country right now. Energy prices are second in line at 28 percent. Stopping climate change is at 14 percent, and only 11 percent give a hoot about Ukraine.

Joe Biden is making Americans pay at the store, job, and gas pump. He did that. Americans should make him and his Democrat cronies pay at the polls in the upcoming elections.