Chicago's Mayor Issues 'Call to Arms' Against Supreme Court After Abortion Decision Leak

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is keenly aware of what she did when she issued a “call to arms” to fight the Supreme Court. With all the violence in her own city, maybe it is just background noise like gunshots on a Saturday night.

The mayor, who presides over a city with the 10th highest murder rate in the country, thought nothing of turning up the flame under an already roiling mob of “protesters” who are quite literally obstructing justice by blocking the homes of Supreme Court justices.

A far-left group leaked the addresses of the justices’ homes and a map for how to get each one, and since then the mobs have begun camping outside the homes of Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts, and Samuel Alito in hopes of changing votes after a leaked draft decision on Mississippi’s Dobbs case suggested that the Court would send the issue of abortion back to the states.

Masked protesters in black try to hide their identities as they participate in the direct action to protest Justice Alito at his family home. Video by @DouglasKBlair. #prochoice #abortion pic.twitter.com/OKRK27M4YK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 10, 2022

Lightfoot’s “call to arms” came after a news conference in which she vowed to make the Windy City a “sanctuary” for abortion for women — but not for babies.

She promised $500,000 of other people’s money to pay for “free” abortions for people who come to Chicago to take advantage of the city’s newly declared “sanctuary” status.

“Proud to stand side-by-side with fearless women leaders of Chicago,” she wrote online. “We will fight like hell to protect reproductive freedom for women here and across the country.” What she doesn’t say, of course, is that even if Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood decisions, the flawed “canon” of law untethered from the Constitution, are removed, the issue of abortion goes back to the states.

Proud to stand side-by-side with fearless women leaders of Chicago. We will fight like hell to protect reproductive freedom for women here and across the country! #JusticeForAllPledge pic.twitter.com/65caG4d4HK — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 9, 2022

Lightfoot probably didn’t read Justice Alito’s majority opinion, but if she did, she would see that he included a proviso that this decision affected life and not other jurisprudence.

But Lightfoot, like many other people, knows that the gay marriage decision Obergefell v. Hodges, which somehow found same-sex marriage in the Constitution, may also one day devolve back to the states, where marriage always has been. She doesn’t want that to happen, thus her call to arms.

In a Twitter thread, the Chicago mayor, who’s gay, said to her “friends in the LGBTQ+ community” that “the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!”

Lightfoot doesn’t trust the same voters who put her into office to decide the issues of marriage and abortion.

As Michael Quinn Sullivan, the publisher of Texas Scorecard, put it, “if this isn’t a call to insurrection, what is?”

If this isn’t a call to insurrection, what is? https://t.co/vxTPymZUTr — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) May 10, 2022

Look for Sullivan to have his taxes audited next year.