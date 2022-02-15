Ottawa Police Chief Quits After Trudeau Essentially Declares Martial Law and Commandeers Police Force

Under Canada’s Emergency Act, the prime minister (currently Justin Trudeau) may take over police forces throughout the country. After Trudeau invoked the Act, declaring what is tantamount to martial law, and conscripted Canada’s law enforcement, the Ottawa Police Chief has handed in his resignation.

In response to the Freedom Convoy of truckers and thousands of others tired of Trudeau’s fickle and authoritarian response to COVID-19, the prime minister and his cabinet invoked the never-used, last-ditch authority to take over everything in Canada. He’s a dictator now.

CBC reports that “in an unusual move,” under the Emergency Act, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) “will be empowered to enforce all municipal bylaws and provincial offences in Ottawa. The RCMP does not carry out many policing functions in Ontario.” They do now.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly reportedly was pushed aside by Trudeau as his federal troops took over Monday night.

The Ottawa Police Chief has resigned after Trudeau took control of police forces last night. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 15, 2022

Sloly made his resignation official on Tuesday.

#Canada #Ottawa #PoliceChief Peter #Sloly resigns during #FreedomConvoy protests against Covid (#CBC ) mandates for criticism of his handling of protests by truckers who have occupied the city center for more than a week pic.twitter.com/6MVnIo5KPC — Donato Yaakov Secchi (@doyaksec) February 15, 2022

Sloly has come under tremendous criticism by the people of Ottawa and the anti-mandate protesters. He defended his actions, saying the police under his leadership gave out “500 tickets, towed trucks, towed vehicles” and were responsible for a “significant decrease in protesters.” He claimed that the numbers of truckers and protesters over the past two weekends have diminished from “10-15 thousand protesters and 3,000 trucks” to “five thousand protesters and 1,000 trucks as a direct reaction to our ‘surge and enforcement'” response.

Trudeau has gotten pushback from the premiers of several Canadian provinces over invoking the Act. CBC reports that before he invoked the Act he was required to determine if “the emergency exceeds the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it” and whether the situation “seriously threatens the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada.” The premiers of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Alberta have all declared the drastic action unnecessary.

Trudeau says he’s limiting the Act to Ottawa, but people are dubious.

The Toronto Star editorialized today that “Trudeau has gone too far.”

In the editorial, the Star opines that Trudeau was waiting for a Jan. 6 moment to come and it never did. Invoking the Act appears to be a way to attempt to force it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unjustified invoking of the Emergencies Act is deeply problematic and will have long-lasting consequences for the country. […]The Liberal government appeared to be hoping for some sort of Jan. 6 style event as happened in the United States last year. All of their rhetoric indicated they were keen to see such an event go down. It never did. The convoy has been peaceful throughout. […] The only thing that can be said in defence of Trudeau’s invoking of the Emergencies Act is that it was his incompetence that made such an extreme measure necessary.

The Emergency Act can only be invoked if the “lives, health or safety of Canadians” are “seriously endangered.” Under the Act, Trudeau has sole dictatorial powers to change laws on a whim.

He’s already begun going through the information exploited from the hacked GiveSendGo crowdfunding website and demanding citizens explain themselves, according to Rebel News.

BREAKING: Trudeau's CBC state broadcaster is combing through the illegally hacked database of GiveSendGo donors, and emailing donors asking them to explain themselves. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 15, 2022

Trudeau stands nearly alone, with only his few face-masked toadies.

He has his own Soviet-like Federal Security Service running point for him now.

He won’t recover from this.