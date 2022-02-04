West Coast, Messed Coast™ 'The Kids Are Alright' Mask Edition

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report. After watching the protest warriors of yesteryear call for censorship and slavish devotion to Joe Biden mask and vaccine mandates, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report is happy to announce that ‘the children’ are fighting back for freedom and a shred of honesty.

Like Matt Lee at a State Department briefing or a dog with a bone, all the children want is for health and education officials to explain the science showing why kids, who have a near-zero chance of dying from COVID-19, must wear masks at school.

“Because we said so” isn’t working anymore.

Even Dr. Fauci is back to saying cloth masks are all but useless.

In tiny Pe Ell, Washington, on Interstate 5 between Portland and Olympia, students protested with a walk-out, knowing that the school would miss out on average daily attendance funding if kids weren’t in class. If the school doesn’t enforce mask mandates it also loses funding. Whose side will win? Money or freedom?

Pe Ell School, Pe Ell, WA Kids have organized and staged a walkout, currently on day 2, in peaceful protest of the mask mandate in our public school system.@KING5Seattle @chronline @JoeKentCampaign @Seanswope1 #UNMASKOURCHILDREN #UnmaskOurKids pic.twitter.com/l6EQCGv9Vk — Deano (@sarah_jenelle13) February 2, 2022

Nearby in Washougal, Washington students were urged to walk out but be respectful in doing so. Students who call themselves “Freedom Fighters of Washougal,” staged a protest and walk-in to their school. The protest was led by three students, one of whom, Cade Costales, discouraged participating students from disrespecting their teachers, “We want this to be a peaceful, respectful movement — we are just trying to gain back our rights as citizens.”

Quick, Neil Young! Censor that kid!

Costales told the students that they were “hoping … they kick us out, he said. “This sounds bad, but we’re hoping that they kick us out, because they have to report that attendance to the state, and if the state sees a day when 100 or I don’t even know how many kids are absent, they’re going to start asking questions.”

And the children are not wrong.

More than 55,000 students have been yanked from Washington public schools over COVID-19 mandates, the state education department’s pornographic “sex ed” how-to instruction, disastrous online “learning” efforts, and critical race theory. But Governor Jay Inslee and the school superintendent are planning to back-fill the more than half a billion in funding losses. That’s right after parents voted with their feet to pull their kids out, which should be a market tell, but state factotums plan to reward schools by giving them full funding.

I have a really hard time with lawmakers saying we need to keep funding empty seats in schools to "keep the lights on." We have superintendents in this state making nearly $500k/year…and they lecture us about "keeping the lights on??!!!" — Julie Barrett (@juliecbarrett) February 4, 2022

Oregon governor Kate Brown removed federal funding for the small Alsea School District after the superintendent and the local board approved a voluntary mask policy. Talk host Chris Plante’s axiom stating “that which Leftists do not ban they mandate” appears to hold here.

There are only a handful of bitter clinger governors left holding onto their mask mandates. States requiring them are solidly in the blue category: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington state. Shame on you, Nevada.

Related: ‘Pro-Free Speech’: Washington State Governor’s Plot to Criminalize Election Fraud Complaints Moves Forward

Of course, mask mandates in California are only for the little people, as we found out last weekend from professional mask scolds and hypocrites, California governor Gavin Newsom and outgoing L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti. This Twitter user made it a meme and called on students to print it and wear it as a badge of honor to answer school mask scolds.

For any kiddos headed out to school today. Print it out and see if it’s a pass. 😉 #UNMASKOURCHILDREN pic.twitter.com/8WsRViS7GA — Heidi Hall (@MightyHeidiHall) January 31, 2022

Garcetti actually said it was OK that he took off his mask to pose with Magic Johnson because he held his breath.

“I wore my mask the entire game. And when people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath,” Mayor Garcetti saidhttps://t.co/A81pdYOjWS — KTLA (@KTLA) February 3, 2022

Sure, another politician who didn’t inhale.

And as long as we’re doing this mask of shame walk, here’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the big game, not wearing one of her matching silk masks.

Photo resurfaces of a maskless @SpeakerPelosi violating Santa Clara’s indoor mask mandate & Levi’s Stadium mask policy. Photo was taken Nov 28, 2021 at a 49ers game when Santa Clara required universal indoor masking regardless of vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/JxzJRTSayy — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) January 31, 2022

The so-called leaders of these West Coast, Messed Coast states prefer lockdowns and mandates to freedom — unless you’re a felon, and then they’ll let you out of prison or not prosecute you in the first place.

Seattle’s shootings nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021 and all violent crime went up dramatically, though the statistics were only readily available for shootings.

Business owners have had it and are leaving for safer places. Others are gunning up to protect themselves and their businesses because police can’t or won’t.

The only people these so-called leaders care to lord control over are the law-abiding.

Until next time.