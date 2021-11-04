BREAKING: Source of Phony Info for 'Steele Dossier' Is Arrested by John Durham

Special counsel John Durham reportedly arrested Igor Danchenko, the “investigator” or “primary sub-source” for the notoriously salacious Steele dossier. The “dossier” – a collection of memos – was used as the main source to obtain FISA warrants to spy on the campaign and presidency of Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported the arrest early Thursday. The Washington Post says that the immediate charges were not revealed.

The “unproven and salacious” dossier contained several easily checkable allegations, like an alleged Prague visit by a Trump attorney and whether or not there was even a named special room where the Trump-paid hookers peed on the bed. Indeed, Danchenko, who denies being a Russian spy, said he took the stories he heard as rumors and jokes but put them in the raw material he turned over to Christopher Steele. Steele, a former MI6 agent, worked for Fusion GPS, which was under the direction of Hillary Clinton’s law firm, Perkins Coie, to find dirt on Trump. That “unproven and salacious” dirt, a phrase uttered by no less than the director of the FBI at the time, James Comey, was then “investigated” by the same FBI.

Durham has already indicted a Perkins Coie attorney Michael Sussmann, for employing cyberspies to use secret U.S. information to create a connection between Trump and Alfa Bank, which was supposedly a tool of Vladimir Putin.

Indeed, the Democrats, who spun a lie about how Russians tampered with the 2016 election, were themselves using Russians to throw the election and destroy the Trump presidency.

More on this as information becomes available, but now we’re getting somewhere in the Durham investigation.

This is getting very interesting.