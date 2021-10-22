West Coast, Messed Coast: 'Let it Burn,' Animal Style

There is surprising news from Baghdad by the Bay — San Francisco — where West Coast, Messed Coast can reliably report the thrilling discovery of vestigial traces of what was previously believed to be extinct testosterone-charged life forms.

We have it on good authority that this life form runs In-N-Out Burger at Fisherman’s Wharf, where the iconic restaurant got into trouble for serving people hamburgers.

We should have known a city that pays pooper scoopers $100,000 a year and hooks up addicts with $60,000 tents at Fentanyl Flats would spare no expense to hire COVID vaccine passport inspectors. Indeed, an eagle-eyed regulator caught the burger seller selling burgers without asking for papers.

Instead of letting the city give it the old CVS and Walgreen’s bum rush, In-N-Out raised a noticeable stink, which is very difficult to do, what with San Francisco being the fetid fecal capital of the United States of America and all.

COVID cops closed the In-N-Out — the city’s only one — for one day while the regulators and hysterical critics pilloried the burger purveyor in falsetto tones of horror for selling burgers without asking for papers and ID. You may insert your own observation about the Left and voter ID here. Gah head, talk amongst yourselves for a second.

In-N-Out then issued a statement that was a welcome sign of testicular fortitude.

On Thursday, October 14, the San Francisco Department of Public Health closed our restaurant at 333 Jefferson Street because In-N-Out Burger Associates (employees) were not preventing the entry of Customers who were not carrying proper vaccination documentation. […] After closing our restaurant, local regulators informed us that our restaurant Associates must actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every Customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any Customers without the proper documentation. […] We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.

Conservatives made sure they were seen at the In-N-Out to show support.

In California and had to stop at In-N-Out Burger! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3UdzaOcWMV — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 21, 2021

Candace Owens, Jenna Ellis, all made appearances on social media eating one of the finest fast-food hamburgers in America. The “Let’s Go Brandon” burger “appeared” on the menu for $17.76.

In-N-Out Unveils Exciting New Menu Item, The 'Let's Go Brandon'https://t.co/fbfW4yQE6W — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 21, 2021

Before you go thinking that In-N-Out has now put badass on its secret menu, you should know it closed its indoor space and is serving to-go orders so they don’t have to be COVID cops.

Let’s hope they follow up this move with a double, double lawsuit – animal style.

Related: Washington State Football Coach’s Firing Just Gave Away Governor’s ‘Illegal’ Mandate Trick Play

The COVID cops are out in force in California where an Orange County woman, who refused to wear a mask in a grocery store, was just convicted of trespassing. While California has spent the pandemic letting prisoners out of jail and prison — for their health — Marianne Campbell Smith will be spending the next year serving her punishment of 40 hours of community service, paying a $200 fine, and being on “informal probation.”

The sentence was announced the day after the state saw thousands of people protest Gavin Newsom’s unscience-y statewide COVID shot mandates for school kids.

Parents Protest California's Student COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate! pic.twitter.com/hl1rasJlLP — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 19, 2021

In Washington state, firefighters protesting COVID shot mandates turned in their boots in protest.

Seattle Fire Fighters Hand In Their Boots As They Say No To Forced #Vaccination . #GemmaODoherty .com https://t.co/hcZozjHITs pic.twitter.com/MUvxFX5qic — Patricia McCafferty (@PatriciaMAC10) October 20, 2021

Thousands of people we don’t even know about lost their jobs this week because of Governor Jay Inslee’s unscientific and legally questionable COVID shot mandates.

More than 100 Washington State Patrol troopers and employees were fired for refusing to get the COVID shot.

Washington State Patrol vehicle: 127 @wastatepatrol employees were fired by @GovInslee yesterday for not complying with mandates. pic.twitter.com/KUqRUueoup — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 20, 2021

And more than 100 Seattle police officers are burning their vacation time before they head to what’s next in their lives – all for refusing the mandated experimental shot.

Seattle radio host Todd Herman, of KTTH radio, posted this photo of Seattle Police cars festooned with “Don’t Tread on Me” flags.

WOW! @SeattlePD officers make a huge statement day before officers get fired over the vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/bzZo6VpsL9 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 17, 2021

And he shared a story.

I have a shirt a Seattle area cop gave me. He and his team wear it under their uniforms. It’s a picture of the Seattle Skyline in flames. It says: “Let it burn.”

Till next time.