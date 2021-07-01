Meghan McCain Makes a Big Announcement About Her Role as 'Sacrificial Republican' on 'The View'

The TV show “The View” has chewed up and spit out another token Republican on its hostile panel of squawking magpies.

Meghan McCain is expected to announce that she’s leaving the program during Thursday’s broadcast.

The Daily Mail reported exclusively that McCain would announce her resignation on the program after nearly four years of battling with the leftists on the panel of women—two years before her contract is up.

Besides her politics, McCain is constantly bashed for her unusual hairstyles on the program, which, as we all know, is the most important thing about her presence on the show since no one else shares her political viewpoints.

Meghan McCain is leaving The View. Let’s all give a moment of silence to the worst hair on television. pic.twitter.com/0jD4JxP8lr — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) July 1, 2021

McCain and co-host Joy Behar have had verbal knockdown drag-out battles over the years. McCain once told Behar how difficult it was to come to work every day to explain basic things like why Donald Trump was elected president.

You know, Joy, I really come every day open-minded trying to explain [Trump]. It’s not a fun job for me every day. I know you’re angry. You’re angry Trump’s president like a lot of people are but I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem. […] But being the sacrificial Republican every day, I’m just trying to [groans from Behar] … oh, don’t feel bad for me, bi**h…

In January, McCain returned from a three-month maternity leave and teased Behar “that you missed fighting with me.” Behar shot back, “I didn’t miss you.”

She later told Bravo TV that the feud wouldn’t make her leave the show. “I’m not going anywhere on the show. Joy’s not going anywhere on the show,” she told host Andy Cohen. But she also said, “I go [into work] assuming I’m going to be fired every day. Every single day. Yes, every day.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg often had to break up Behar and McCain’s verbal slugfests.

Lmao. Meghan McCain is leaving The View. Whoopi Goldberg is having Belgian waffles and mimosas for breakfast today. #TheView pic.twitter.com/8J2xa0XdvV — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 1, 2021

The Daily Mail reports that McCain is leaving at the end of the month:

The source added that her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, ‘are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned’. ‘We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,’ the source said. ‘She will finish at the end of July 2021.’

McCain replaced outgoing Jedediah Bila, a former Fox News talent. Other right-leaning hosts chewed up and spit out by “The View” are Candace Bure and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

McCain hasn’t said what she’ll do next, but she’ll probably use the time to take care of her new daughter and possibly contemplate having another in 2021.