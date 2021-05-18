An Update on 'Reckless' 'Killer' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's 'Neanderthal Thinking' – Madlibs Maskless Edition!

Let’s play the Texas Governor “Greg Abbott Is Going to Kill Everybody” March COVID edition of MadLibs.

Let’s get our requisite parts ready to go for the game:

Adjective: knuckle-dragging

Noun: face mask

Adjective: Neanderthal-thinking

Proper noun: Greg Abbott

Noun: governor

Verb: killing

Adjective: reckless

Noun: death warrant

Plural noun: people

Place Name: Texas

Time for the read-aloud portion of our game:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is a knuckle-dragging, Neanderthal-thinking simpleton hell-bent upon killing his people by recklessly reopening his state and removing face mask mandates.

Now, mere weeks later, Gov. Abbott doesn’t seem to be as “reckless” as California Governor Gavin Newsom declared him to be.

Abbott’s “Neanderthal thinking” isn’t as knuckle-dragging as Joe Biden, the masked-though-vaccinated president, declaimed in the Oval Office while he desperately searched for his notes so he didn’t screw up his insult.

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake" and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

And re-opening the state didn’t turn out to be the “death warrant” that Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke predicted for the former republic in which he holds no elective office.

A death warrant for Texans. Add them to the 44,000+ killed as he failed to confront the pandemic & botched the vaccine rollout. And those who froze to death because he cares more about energy companies’ profits than keeping Texans alive. Abbott is killing the people of Texas. https://t.co/2idUcqSjJT — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 2, 2021

And he didn’t “kill more Texans” as predicted by the Lincoln Project scribe for The Washington Post, the perpetually unhappy Jennifer Rubin.

Abbott is going to kill more Texans https://t.co/R34z4NGXHL — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 3, 2021

Sunday, Abbott tweeted that there were no COVID deaths that day for the first time since the pandemic began.

Today Texas reported: * 0 Covid related deaths–the only time that’s happened since data was tracked in March, 2020. * the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months * the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever * the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months. Thanks, Texans!

Today Texas reported: * 0 Covid related deaths–the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020. * the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months * the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever * the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months. Thanks, Texans! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 17, 2021

Despite what his detractors predicted, things are looking better in Texas. Many people are choosing not to wear masks, at least that was my observation recently in Houston, Waco, and Austin. Thankfully, I haven’t dropped dead from a disease that can be quite serious for some, though not most, people. Determining whether your want to expose yourself to more risk should be a personal decision, not a blanket government diktat. This is why on Tuesday Abbott opened the Lone Star State even more by prohibiting mask mandates for schools, cities, and counties. He reckoned that “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities.”

TX is prohibiting mask mandates by gov’t entities. Starting May 21, local govts attempting to impose mask mandates can be fined up to $1K. We're also prohibiting public schools from mandating masks after June 4. Texans, not gov’t, should decide their best health practices. pic.twitter.com/M7iN4sLBJV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2021

Trusting individuals and families with their own health decisions is a smart play.

The Daily Mail reports that

As of Sunday, the seven-day rolling average of new cases had fallen to 33,117 a day. That’s less than half the average just a month ago. Deaths have declined more slowly, but in the same span of time have fallen by more than 50 percent.

People are unlikely to play games with their own health, unlike Democrats who play political games with their endless lockdowns, mandates, and scaremongering.