'Grief-Stricken Mourners' Screech, Boo and Chant As President Trump and Melania Pay Respects to RBG

Proving that everything is political to the left, a group of “mourners” at the Supreme Court turned into third-world football hooligans the moment President Trump and First Lady Melania showed up to pay respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday after a long battle with cancer.

As President Trump and First Lady Melania discretely entered the portico behind where Ginsburg lay in repose, the “mourners” took a second to notice and then began booing. The boos morphed into chants.

The mourners began chanting things that sounded like “Shut it down!” and “Vote him out” and, supposedly, “Honor her wish.”

Here is Trump getting booed as he stands behind RBG’s casket at SCOTUS. The crowd then chants “vote him out” and “honor her wish.” He shuffles away pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/gTUh2Ab8db — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 24, 2020

What, no Molotov cocktails and looting? No “Death to America” chants?

More and more the guardrails to civil and polite society are ripped apart when it suits the Democrats’ political purposes. The July funeral for civil rights icon John Lewis was reduced to a political rally.

Once again, Democrats keep it “classy.”

Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next. She’ll be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

