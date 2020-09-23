President Trump Sends Hilarious Message to Prince Harry After a Reporter Asks About Meghan Markle Endorsement

President Trump may have made a few suburban women voters angry with him at his Wednesday afternoon White House news conference, but the rest of the country was laughing with him.

Just before Trump was called away for an “emergency phone call” during a White House press conference, a reporter asked the president about the news that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, were, she said, “essentially” endorsing his opponent, Joe Biden.

You could almost see the cogs turning in Trump’s head as he formulated his answer to this query:

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the US election and they essentially told people to go vote for Joe Biden … ? (uptalk). Let me get your reaction to that.”

Trump started shaking his head and blurted,

“I’m not a fan of hers.” Then he paused and said, “And I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but, uh, I wish him a lot of luck – to Harry. He’s going to need it.”

President Trump is asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle telling people to vote for Joe Biden: "I wish a lot of luck to Harry cause he's gonna need it." pic.twitter.com/9OCBeSMguZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020

The couple interjected themselves in the U.S. election – foreign interference perhaps? – during a Time Magazine online commercial.

“Every four years, we are told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is,” Markle said in a video posted to commemorate the TIME 100, an annual list of the most influential people across the globe. “This election, I’m not going to be able to vote here in the U.S.,” the Duke of Sussex said, perhaps hinting that he is potentially seeking U.S. citizenship. “But many of you may not know I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: "Congratulations to this year's transformative leaders and change makers. You work tirelessly to create a better world, a better global community for all of us" #TIME100 https://t.co/3aojLBhOVu pic.twitter.com/aqOkVUNFBX — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

British opinion columnist Piers Morgan urged the royal family to cut off the couple because the royal family is supposed to be politically neutral.

The Washington Examiner reports that Trump re-election official Corey Lewandowski said that “the couple had ‘made Britain great again by leaving’ and hopes ‘they do the same for’ the United States.” Ouch.

Harry gave up most of his royal identity to be with the actress. They have one child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and left the UK to live in Montecito, California, near Oprah Winfrey.

Markle has made it no secret that she can’t stand Trump. The president’s made it clear that the feeling is mutual. Most of England agrees with him.