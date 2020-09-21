The CDC Just Socially Distanced Itself From Its Own 'Guidance' On How Coronavirus Spreads in the Air

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted new guidance on how the coronavirus spreads. But by Monday the information disappeared, with the CDC claiming it had been put on the website “in error.” The move adds even more confusion and skepticism about how the novel virus spreads.

Friday, the Atlanta-based CDC issued the guidance explicitly claiming that the “the coronavirus spreads through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond 6 feet.”

The updated guidance, posted on the CDC’s website on Friday, also recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to prevent the disease from spreading…

In a community setting, remember the 3 W’s: Wash your hands. Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart). #WearAMask. These habits can help you protect yourself and others from spreading #COVID19. Learn more: https://t.co/DmfPOB7nbu. pic.twitter.com/IOx82JcfqF — CDC (@CDCgov) September 19, 2020

But CNN, which first reported the change, was notified on Monday morning that the agency wasn’t done updating its guidance on the virus.

“A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted,” Jason McDonald, a CDC spokesman, said in a response emailed to CNN.

The CDC’s mistakenly posted advice appears to support mask wearing and social distancing of six feet or more.

It also means that encouraging people to stay cooped up inside is bad advice if the virus spreads by aerosol droplets within close proximity. Conversely, it makes no sense to wear a mask outside while socially distanced, as demanded by California mayors in the spring and summer.

Seattle radio host Todd Herman is a student of the coronavirus and is no fan of mask mandates. He believes there’s much dissembling by politicians and others who don’t understand the science behind viruses. He believes if the guidance leaked on Friday is allowed to stand, it will represent a big lie.

“@CDCgov is lying…AGAIN. If [sic] defies common sense the virus spreads solely through droplets & sneezes. This is about preserving their mask lie. The CDC should be defunded and re-organized. Their scientists should never again make money from patents.”

.@CDCgov is lying . . . AGAIN If defies common sense the virus spreads solely through droplets & sneezes. This is about preserving their mask lie The CDC should be defunded and re-organized. Their scientists should never again make money from patents. https://t.co/or8E2WbwVl — Todd Ξ Herman (Parler: ToddEHerman) (@toddeherman) September 21, 2020

With the guidance being removed there’s more confusion and cynicism than ever. Masks? Yes. No. Maybe.

“So masks are pointless?”

This Democrat claims President Trump is “removing ALL evidence of how serious #COVID19 is.” Except not.

Don’t be fooled. Tяump’s White House has taken over all #CDC’s methods of communicating with the public. What WAS there is accurate. The WH is removing ALL evidence of how serious #COVID19 is. The CDC scientists have been silenced.

Follow @maddow on this.https://t.co/0xgF3Uo9GJ — Save Our Country 🆘 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) September 21, 2020

CNN reports that the message put up on Friday claimed that “growing evidence” showed that sneezing, coughing, singing, and talking can more readily spread the Wuhan, China-based virus. But CNBC reports that the disgraced World Heath Organization contacted the CDC to ask about the guidance change because there’s no new evidence on the airborne particle causation.

The WHO had not seen any “new evidence” on airborne particles and was checking with the CDC to “better understand” the exact nature of the change, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said during a news conference at the agency’s Geneva headquarters. The WHO has said Covid-19 primarily spreads through respiratory droplets that pass when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes. Studies have shown that the coronavirus could spread through aerosols in the air, and the WHO has said it is monitoring “emerging evidence” of possible airborne transmission.

Indeed, a Washington Post story published Monday claimed that thousands of people who flew were exposed to the virus but the CDC “has not been able to confirm a case of transmission on a plane.”

The CDC "has not been able to confirm a case of transmission on a plane" https://t.co/qd0qKCPM4S — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) September 21, 2020

Obviously, the country’s society and economy ride on the official government guidance on COVID-19.

Science Magazine now supports opening schools since kids are not remotely likely to get the disease and are being harmed by staying home.

How sciency is the science for opening schools? So sciency that @sciencemagazine just wrote: "There is now an evidence base on which to make decisions, and school closure should be undertaken with trepidation." (Translation: OPEN SCHOOLS NOW!) Science!https://t.co/G71dmcCJpO — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) September 21, 2020

Some studies have reported that the COVID-19 virus can stay suspended in the air from eight minutes to as long as three hours but the World Health Organization says there’s no “definitive” evidence of that.

So, here we are confused again over this “novel” virus.