You Don't Have Enough Ammo for the Post-Ginsburg 2020 Apocalypse

Strap In for the Ginsburg Riots, Kids

So, how was your weekend?

The news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing on Friday certainly ratcheted up the 2020 crazy by several orders of magnitude, didn’t it?

I was heading out to meet some friends when I saw the news on Twitter and my first thought was, “This might be the last time I can get out and have fun before more ‘peaceful protests’ begin again.” The lefties wasted little time in confirming my suspicion that RBG’s death was going to do the seemingly impossible: make them even more unhinged.

The civil unrest that we’ve been dealing with since May got out of hand because it was being aided and abetted by elected Democratic officials in each of the riot cities. Democrats were perfectly OK with looking the other way and pretending that the riots weren’t happening. It wasn’t until last week that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi got around to condemning the violence, and that was only after new polling revealed that voter sentiment in the riot zones was shifting to Trump.

D.C. Democrats are already caterwauling about what they will do if the Senate votes to replace Ginsburg before the election and they happen to win control of the White House and Senate in November.

Axios:

Furious Democrats are considering total war — profound changes to two branches of government, and even adding stars to the flag — if Republicans jam through a Supreme Court nominee then lose control of the Senate. On the table: Adding Supreme Court justices … eliminating the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to end filibusters … and statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. “If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021,” Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) tweeted.

Of course, this has always been part of the Democrats’ plans to give the United States more one-party Soviet Union flair:

This is incredibly dishonest reporting by @axios. The truth, is that Democrats we’re going to do all these things anyway, and the media were just helping them keep it secret. Whether GOP fills the seat or not, if given the power, they will add at least two to Senate and SCOTUS. https://t.co/g0fDzBDzth — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) September 20, 2020

Ginsburg’s death is merely another “don’t let a crisis go to waste moment” for the ever-ghoulish Democrats.

These hypocrites are fond of blaming conservative “rhetoric” for a host of problems but they’re out there throwing around the word “war” a lot since Ginsburg’s passing. They don’t really mean war, of course. Most of them would soil themselves if ever confronted by any real opposition. No, what they want is the permanent marginalization of the Republican party and any conservative wrongthink. The entire American Left has become totalitarian fascist scum.

I’m sure a few exceptions can be found but I don’t have time to look. One of Trump’s greatest accomplishments is getting Democrats to be so irrationally angry that they can no longer hide their thoroughly un-American intentions.

People of sound mind and political opinions have only two things to focus on until November 3rd: working on getting out the vote for President Trump and buying ammo if you already have a gun or five.

I’m in Arizona, so the latter is still fairly easy for me. I know it’s more of a crap shoot in other states. Still, gird your loins and protect your homes as best you can.

If you’re not a gun person, you might want to reconsider. The new hybrid Democratic-Progressive party is made up of people who are truly unwell.

Imagine a world where the insane ramblings of Granny Boxwine and Chuckie Schumer have more legislative bite. These people shouldn’t be in charge of a goldfish, let alone multiple branches of the United States Government.

They are going to use the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to justify myriad manifestations of leftist insanity in the coming weeks. That Trump and McConnell are both “Game on!” regarding replacing Ginsburg is comforting. Republicans of yore would have folded before the clock struck midnight in the east last Friday.

This was already going to be one heck of a political roller coaster ride until the election. Ruth Bader Ginsburg just turbocharged the coaster’s train. Hang on and for the love of God let’s not ask what else can go wrong this year.

