America Is So 'Racist' That Another Guy Just Made Up a Bogus Hate Crime

If there is so much “systemic” and overt racism in the United States of America, then why do people have to keep manufacturing fake racist hate crimes? Are there so few incidents demonstrating man’s inhumanity to man that people have to resort to just making stuff up?

Apparently for some people there are.

From nooses in garages, MAGA hat-wearing noose lassos around Jussie Smollet, church tagging, fake hair discrimination, nooses on college office doors, nooses in trees that miraculously double as exercise equipment or spray-painting offensive statements on their own cars, we’ve watched as a parade of incidents have left a wake of outrage where common sense used to be. All are hoaxes for some twisted reason.

Professor Wilfred Reilly of Kentucky State University, who keeps a running tally of hate crimes, has written a book called Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War.

Fake Racism Is a ‘Thing’

And now there’s another fake hate crime he can add to his book’s next edition.

"[W]e will make sure you never win & your family suffers along with all the other f— Mexicans in the area!" A racist, anti-gay threat signed by "America" that was sent to an Oregon politician (@preacherjona) was actually written by himself as a #HateHoax https://t.co/fg5Ld26Adw pic.twitter.com/rfTmrczPF2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 8, 2020

KEPR-TV reports that a man running for office wrote an anti-Mexican hate letter to himself to garner the sympathy vote.

“A man who claimed he received a hate-filled, racist letter from an anonymous person allegedly wrote the letter himself, Hermiston [Oregon] Police say. Chief Jason Edmiston tells Action News that the criminal investigation for Intimidation in the Second Degree due to the racist, hate-filled letter received by Mr. Jonathan Lopez on 6/23/20, has been closed. The matter will be referred this week, to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for Initiating a False Report. Initiating a False Report is a Class A misdemeanor in Oregon.

Wrote a Racist Letter to Himself

The letter read, in part, “Don’t waste your time trying to become anything in this county we will make sure you never win and your family suffers along with all the other f****** Mexicans in the area!” The letter ends by stating, “Sincerely, America!”

Lopez was born in the United States.

When Lopez first reported the incident, he shared his reaction on Facebook. Lopez has since deleted his account, but police are taking another look at what he said, according to KEPR-TV:

As an American born man who served in the USCG, fire and rescue services. I’m also proud of where my parents and grandparents were born and raised, Mexico. I have lived a life full of obstacles and challenges Including racism. There is no room or tolerance of that.” Jonathan also states that he hopes people can come together and find common ground. “We now more than ever must address these issues that are destroying and distancing us from unification,” Jonathan writes. “We must be mature and adults about things and address them properly at a table or meeting in which we can come to an agreement or mutual understanding!”

Not only is Lopez in trouble for writing the letter to himself, according to police, but also for claiming he was a military veteran during an election. Lopez lost his race for local commissioner, but Hermiston, Ore., police say they’re looking into election fraud under the Stolen Valor Act of 2013.

The fake hate crime “victim” also has a rap sheet.

Surprise!