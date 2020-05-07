San Francisco Delivers Weed, Opioids, Booze and Ciggies to Homeless Locked Up for COVID-19

On any given day, San Francisco’s Tenderloin streets are filled with swaying, hollow-eyed drunks, fast-talking meth addicts, and those who sit in puddles of clothes in oxy euphoria while resting in a sopping pile of their urine and feces.

Now 270 mostly homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19 sit in free hotel rooms and the drugs are delivered for free too.

Seriously, San Francisco health officials are quarantining homeless people who test positive for COVID-19 in hotel rooms and delivering booze, weed, opioids, and cigarettes.

For their health, you understand.

All irony aside – and, really, the irony is as tall as Mt. Kilimanjaro – in order to keep the homeless locked up in California’s new normal of forcible quarantines, the city is scoring all the drugs so that the swaying drunks, red-eyed meth heads, and skeletons in oxy-induced euphoria don’t have to go out and spread the virus just to get their next fix.

The dumbfounding program was confirmed Wednesday by county health officials who admitted that everything but the chicks were free for the homeless. The county health department would buy booze, cigarettes (they called it nicotine), opioids like oxy, and weed, but that’s where they drew the line, they’d only buy medical marijuana, not recreational weed.

Well, then.

ABC 7 reports it was assured that the funds to buy the pot, booze, oxy, and cigs are from private donations.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health tells ABC7 News the alcohol and tobacco is funded by private donations. Also that DPH staff store and administer the substances under the guidance of licensed physicians. “Our behavioral health experts are offering services every day, medication assisted treatment including nicotine and opiate replacement, behavioral health counseling and in cases where people decide that they are going to continue to use, our focus is using the best evidence to help people manage their addictions,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s Public Health Director.

There are probably millions of Californians who would love to know what charity is giving out free drugs. Personally, I would like to know what private donor would hook me up with a lifetime supply of Bombay Sapphire. And tonic. Limes too.

As the reporter in the television story (below) said straightfacedly, such programs “are not unique” to San Francisco. Of course they’re not. The city provides needles and clean places to shoot up. The $100 thousand-per-year city workers who pick up trash and poop don’t scrub the streets of the diarrhea and vomit left behind.

They can’t scrub away the despair of these people.

Maybe if they’d stopped people from camping out in the first place there wouldn’t be such an outbreak of COVID-19 in the population of homeless people, who came for the free rent, cheap drugs, and compliant law enforcement.

Now the city is offering concierge service.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.