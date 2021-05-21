Ex-FBI Director Gave $100K to Biden Trust, Sought 'Profitable' Work With Joe Biden Through Hunter

Louis Freeh, who directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1993 to 2001, made a $100,000 donation to the trust fund of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s grandchildren in April 2016. In July 2016 and March 2017, Freeh approached Biden’s son Hunter, attempting to do business with Joe Biden, mentioning “some very good and profitable matters” that the former Vice President could “enhance.”

Freeh mentioned his hefty donation to the trust after reaching out to Hunter Biden to arrange business with his father, The New York Post reported. The Post published previously undisclosed emails between Freeh and Hunter Biden that the Post acquired by searching a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“I would be delighted to do future work with you,” Freeh wrote to Hunter Biden in July 2016, three months after he made the donation. “I also spoke to Dad a few weeks ago and would like to explore with him some future work options. I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun and rewarding.”

In another email to Hunter Biden in March 2017, Freeh described running into Joe Biden at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. While Biden “said hi walking back from communion,” Freeh said he “didn’t get the chance to return greetings.”

So the former FBI director asked Hunter Biden for his father’s contact information. “If you have his cell and a personal email, I’d like to have his contacts (will protect),” Freeh wrote. “I would still like to persuade him to associate with me and FFS [Freeh, Sporkin & Sullivan, Freeh’s law firm]– as we have some very good and profitable matters which he could enhance with minimal time” (emphasis added).

Hunter Biden said his father “rarely ever uses email,” but he promised to pass on the message.

One month later, Freeh reached out to Hunter Biden to discuss the gift he’d made to the trust for the children of Hunter’s late brother, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, and Beau’s widow, Hallie, whom Hunter later dated. The former FBI director mentioned that Hunter Biden already knew about the donation.

“As you know, our family foundation made a $100K contribution to Hallie’s children’s trust last year,” Freeh wrote. Yet his accountants “now advise that since the grant did not go to a 501(c) organization, it was not a proper foundation gift.” Freeh said he would fix the situation by making “a new $100k gift” and having Hallie Biden’s trust “reimburse the foundation by paying it $100k.”

“I can handle this with the lawyers (see attached) but wanted to let you know first before doing anything-so it’s clear what we’re trying to do,” Freeh wrote. “Sorry for the extra burden.”

Hunter Biden replied, “Thanks so much and of course no burden at all. Speak to you soon.”

The emails The New York Post reviewed did not indicate whether or not Freeh ever did business with Joe Biden nor what exactly the former FBI director had in mind.

However, the emails did reveal that Hunter Biden referred a client — corrupt Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel “Puiu” Popoviciu — to Freeh in mid-2016.

“I wanted to thank you again for referring Gabriel to us and we have

finalized an attorney letter of engagement with him,” Freeh wrote in July 2016. “I will meet him in Paris Sunday and then we’ll deploy to Bucharest and

get to work.”

Freeh conducted an independent review of Popoviciu’s corruption conviction before the Romanian Court of Appeals. Romania’s High Court of Cassation and Justice affirmed the conviction, however, and sentenced Popoviciu to seven years in prison.

The recently released Freeh emails had been stored on a water-damaged laptop computer that Hunter Biden reportedly dropped off at the Wilmington, Del., repair shop of John Paul MacIsaac in April 2019. MacIsaac provided a hard drive containing the contents of the laptop to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, and Giuliani gave the Post a copy of the hard drive in October 2020, leading to explosive stories about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China. The FBI seized the laptop in December 2019, apparently as part of a probe that Hunter Biden characterized as an investigation into his “tax affairs.”

Twitter censored stories based on the documents recovered from the laptop, claiming they violated the social media platform’s policy on “hacked materials.” MacIsaac has sued Twitter for defamation, claiming that Twitter unjustly gave him a bad reputation and cost him business.

While some characterized the documents on the laptop as “Russian misinformation,” The Daily Mail claims to have verified the laptop and Hunter Biden admitted that it might be his.