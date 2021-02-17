Megyn Kelly Shares a Horrifying Episode of Critical Race Theory in Schools

On Wednesday, Megyn Kelly appeared on Glenn Beck’s show with The Blaze. She shed light on a horrifying story of institutional bias against conservatives at a private Catholic school in the Midwest.

“The accuser in this case allegedly said [of a student] ‘she’s a Trump supporter, Jane Doe is a Trump supporter, her family are Trump supporters’ — which is true — ‘and all Trump supporters are racists.’ We’ve heard that before,” Kelly said.

“Jane Doe has cops in her family and had a sticker on her computer that had a blue line in it” but was not officially affiliated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, the journalist added. “This is basically, ‘I support police.’ She felt it was important to have it because of all of the allegations being made writ large about police over the summer which she didn’t believe and she thought her uncle and others had served honorably.”

“She was told by the school in this context that’s racist. The accuser was given the option of making her take it off of her computer by administrators who were donning BLM paraphernalia on their computers and t-shirts and so on,” Kelly added. “Only one message is okay.”

Megyn Kelly emphasized that this episode of bias in school did not come in liberal bastions of the country. “This is at a Catholic private school in the Midwest, Glenn. Right? We’re not talking about the New York City, upper-west-side liberal bastions where I am.”

“When you hear the distress caused to this young woman, I really hope it puts” stories about critical race theory “into something you can really understand, something tangible,” Kelly added. “This is an actual girl who is in real distress now because of these nonsense theories that she’s being made to pay for the sins of the father 200 years ago.”

The embrace of Critical Race Theory in our schools has gone beyond madness. @MegynKelly joins me with a "tangible" story of just how DESTRUCTIVE this is to our kids. pic.twitter.com/qyS62hsGGt — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 17, 2021

This story is indeed chilling, but it honestly does not surprise me. I have long warned against the destructive message of Marxist critical race theory and organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the New York Times‘ “1619 Project” that promote it in schools.

Critical race theory teaches that the central aspect of society is racial oppression — the historic abuses white people have committed against people of other races. “White supremacy” secretly rules everything, even when policies explicitly consider people on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. It does not matter that American law expressly forbids racial discrimination, according to this theory. If white people have more money than black people, that is ipso facto proof of white supremacy, regardless of how Asians are doing and regardless of the true reasons behind any disparity.

The Smithsonian briefly showed how this works when it published a “teaching tool” infographic on “whiteness.” That infographic claimed that the nuclear family, science, capitalism, the Judeo-Christian tradition, individualism, “objective, rational linear thinking,” and even values such as “be polite” are aspects of oppressive whiteness. The Smithsonian rightly removed the graphic after facing criticism, but this noxious ideology has spread throughout American society.

Marxist critical race theory inspired much of the destruction of the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots over the summer. While protesters rightly expressed outrage at the treatment of George Floyd, many of the protests devolved into looting, vandalism, and arson in which lawless thugs — acting in the name of fighting racism — destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments.

Marxism is completing its long march through America’s institutions, and we cannot afford to sit out this battle of ideas.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.