Mike Pence's Next Job Gives 'an Adrenaline Shot' to the Conservative Movement

Former Vice President Mike Pence will continue pushing the Trump agenda out of office. He joined the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow.

“The Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American,” Pence said in a statement on Thursday. “The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration.”

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the all-star team at Heritage as we continue to take the case for a strong national defense, free markets and traditional values to policymakers across the Nation and to every American who cherishes our Heritage of Freedom,” the former vice president added.

Kay Coles James, Heritage’s president, praised the Trump administration and Pence’s role in it.

“Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,” James said. “That’s why I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions. His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation.”

Pence said the Heritage Foundation inspired him to create a think tank in his home state of Indiana about 30 years ago. He collaborated with Heritage back then and will continue to do so in his current role.

Pence will advise Heritage Foundation experts on public policy issues and lend his voice to this bastion of conservatism. He plans to deliver a series of speeches on policy issues at Heritage and will contribute a monthly column for The Daily Signal.

“Mike Pence served with honor and excellence in his home state of Indiana as a congressman and as governor before becoming one of the most consequential vice presidents of our time,” James said. “A man of faith, principle, and character, Vice President Pence is a heroic protector and defender the Constitution and the values that unite us as a nation.”

The Heritage Foundation president said she was “overjoyed” that Pence will work with her organization. “Knowing that Vice President Pence is still in the fight is an adrenaline shot for the entire conservative movement,” she added.

The Heritage Foundation listed many of the Trump administration accomplishments in which the nonprofit played a role, including the three originalist Supreme Court justices and more than 200 originalist federal judges; pro-life policies and defunding Planned Parenthood; historic tax cuts and low unemployment; the administration’s commitment to law and order; America’s energy independence; VA reform; withdrawal from the disastrous Iran deal; the assassinations of terrorist leaders; and historic Middle East peace deals with Israel.

“Working together with the former vice president, Heritage will continue to support and defend these policy accomplishments while also fighting back against a socialist agenda pushed by those on the left,” the foundation added.

Indeed, the Heritage Foundation has spearheaded conservative policies for decades and Pence will further bolster its mammoth impact. The Left has vociferously opposed the foundation, most notably including then-candidate Joe Biden’s baseless claim that the Heritage Foundation admitted that Trump’s tax cuts “didn’t work.”

