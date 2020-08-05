Giuliani: Black Lives Matter 'Is This Close' to Getting Designated a 'Domestic Terrorist Organization'

In an interview published Wednesday, President Trump’s lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested that the U.S. government might soon designate the official Black Lives Matter organization as a “domestic terrorist organization.” He said the “beginnings of a pretty good case” are already available.

“This organization is this close to being able to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization,” Giuliani told Just the News’ David Brody in an episode of “The Pod’s Honest Truth” podcast released Wednesday.

In May, President Trump announced that his administration would designate antifa a domestic terrorist organization. The former mayor said the government has been investigating antifa for a longer period of time, so it has a stronger case against antifa, but that the case against Black Lives Matter is building.

It is important to note that Giuliani was not referring to all Americans who rightly believe that black lives matter or to all those who are outraged over the horrific police killing of George Floyd. He was referring to the official Black Lives Matter organization, which is far smaller and more radical than the millions of Americans who took to the streets to protest after Floyd’s death.

Giuliani noted that the Greater New York Black Lives Matter leader Hank Newsome had said something to the effect of “If they can’t get what they want, you gotta burn it down.”

Indeed, Newsome had told Fox News’s Martha McCallum that the United States was “built on violence” and threatened devastation if Black Lives Matter’s demands are not met. “I said, if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation,” Newsome said.

“You’ve got the beginnings of a pretty good case” that Black Lives Matter is a domestic terrorist group, Giuliani insisted.

“First of all, they’re dedicated to hating America. Second, they’re dedicated to tearing down most of the institutions, not only of our government but also of our society,” Giuliani argued, mentioning “the family, and schools, and religious education and religion.” Thirdly, “they have a pretty close connection with violence.”

Black Lives Matter and tearing down institutions

Indeed, the leaders of the official Black Lives Matter organization have identified themselves as “trained Marxists.”

“We actually do have an ideological frame[work],” co-founder Patrisse Cullors said of herself and fellow co-founder Alicia Garza. “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

The organization’s official platform, published in 2015, contained a specific call to “[disrupt] the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

While the 2020 platform does not condemn the “Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” in those words, it does demonize “Cisheteropatriarchy.” Using this term, the Black Lives Matter movement associates the concepts that human beings are male and female (not “genderqueer,” transgender, or any of the ever-expanding “gender identities”) and that heterosexuality should be the norm — the basis for the nuclear family — as aspects of an oppressive “patriarchy.”

The platform claims that “Cisheteropatriarchy and ableism are central and instrumental to anti-Blackness and racial capitalism, and have been internalized within our communities and movements.” In other words, racism and other forms of oppression are so pervasive that not only do anti-racists have to overthrow the United States but even black people need to reeducate themselves.

Portland activist Lilith Sinclair — who has become notorious for calling for the “abolition” of “the United States as we know it” — illustrated this terrifying brainwashing. She argued that “there’s still a lot of work to undo the harm of colonized thought that has been pushed onto Black and indigenous communities. That’s in regards to Christianity, and in regards to all of these different types of oppressive systems that have introduced and enforced the gender binary on communities that did not ascribe to that way of thinking, including indigenous communities both Native American and across Africa.”

Connection to violence

Yet Giuliani’s most damning argument for considering Black Lives Matter a domestic terrorist organization involved its connection to violence.

He noted the horrific shooting of five police officers in Dallas in the summer of 2016. The suspect, Micah Xavier Johnson, died in a standoff with police after telling the cops he was angry over recent police shootings and “wanted to kill white people.” He also “told negotiators the end is coming,” that gunmen were “going to hurt and kill more of us,” and that “there are bombs all over the place in the garage.”

The Black Lives Matter movement arguably stoked this kind of racial and police hatred.

Giuliani insisted that the horrific police killing of George Floyd did not have to drive Americans apart — it could have brought the country together.

“They grab the Goerge Floyd thing, a terrible terrible murder that almost gave us the chance of unifying because the president immediately condemned it and immediately sent the FBI in,” the former mayor said. He recalled that his police friends agreed the killing was terrible. Yet the Black Lives Matter movement stoked division over the issue.

“But they couldn’t stand that there’d be a moment of unity,” Giuliani said. “They just jammed right in the middle and they started doing things like taking over police precincts and burning cars and stealing.”

These riots spread across American cities, and left-leaning journalists and politicians have whitewashed the destructive riots, calling them “peaceful protests.” Yet the destruction cannot be denied. The riots have destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments. At least 22 Americans have died in the riots. Many black leaders and celebrities have condemned the Black Lives Matter organization for refusing to focus on the many black lives snuffed out in black-on-black crime.

Americans joined together in outrage over the death of George Floyd, but Black Lives Matter helped push the country apart. Whether or not the federal government designates Black Lives Matter as a domestic terrorist group, Americans should be vary wary of this organization.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.