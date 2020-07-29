Dems Yell 'Put Your Mask On' to Shut Up Jim Jordan. His Response Was Epic

During the Big Tech hearing on Wednesday, Democrats yelled, “Put your mask on!” in an attempt to shut up Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) when he dared respond to a Democrat who claimed that Big Tech targeting conservatives is a fringe conspiracy theory.

Addressing the Big Tech CEOs who came to testify, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) attacked Jordan’s earlier remarks noting that Big Tech has targeted conservatives. “I’d like to redirect your attention to anti-trust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories,” Scanlon began.

Speaking out of turn, but understandably wishing to counter Scanlon’s attack, Jordan interrupted her, saying, “Mr. Chairman, we have the email. There is no fringe conspiracy theory.”

“You do not have the time, please be respectful of your colleague. She controls the time!” the presiding Democrat yelled at Jordan, with anger in his voice.

“Put your mask on! Put your mask on!” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) shouted.

“If you want to talk about masks,” Jordan shot back, “why would the deputy secretary of the treasury unmask Michael Flynn’s name, Mr. Raskin?”

This dig once again reminded the audience of the unraveling Russiagate scandal, which involved numerous unmaskings of people associated with the Trump campaign in 2016.

“When someone comes after my motives for asking questions, I get a chance to respond,” Jordan insisted.

"Put your mask on!" Shouting breaks out among members of the House subcommittee during tech hearing, after Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon suggests Rep. Jim Jordan is pushing "fringe conspiracy theories" https://t.co/83sKht0bRx pic.twitter.com/E6fEZKT6tO — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2020

