Jezebel Writer Wishes Coronavirus Death on Jewish White House Staffer

“I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19,” runs Molly Osberg’s headline over at the feminist site Jezebel. Miller serves as a senior advisor for policy at the White House. The scandal-plagued far-left smear factory the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has repeatedly targeted Miller, claiming he shared white nationalist literature before and after the 2016 presidential campaign. Osberg cited this claim as one of the reasons she wished death upon him.

“While I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” Osberg wrote.

“This is the man who has spent his entire life pursuing the idea that America’s diversity is a disease; who laundered white nationalist talking points first through right-wing blogs and then wrote them into the now-President’s campaign speeches; who has been ‘obsessed’ with the idea of ‘consequences’ for immigrants; who ‘actually enjoys seeing those pictures at the border.’ This is the person who relentlessly hammered the idea that the only punishment of consequence was to treat children as poorly as the law could possibly allow,” the feminist wrote.

“If thousands of Americans, the vast majority of them black and Latinx, are going to die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too,” she declared.

Neither the White House nor the SPLC returned PJ Media’s requests for comment. The SPLC did not speak out to condemn this death wish against one of its major targets.

“It’s always nice when the Left shows their true colors so we don’t even have to lift a finger to expose them. Just imagine if Fox wished death on a Jewish Dem staffer…pretty sure every MSM journo would be calling them anti-semitic. Wonder why that’s not happening here?” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) rightly condemned the article as “sick and twisted. Political disagreements are fine, but—especially in a time of crisis—we need more love in the world and less hate.”

Last December, Miller responded to the SPLC’s attacks — which 25 Jewish House Democrats cited in a letter demanding his resignation — by condemning the “deep vein of anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party.”

Fox Business host Trish Regan asked him, “Are you a white supremacist?”

“Not only am I not anything of the sort but I find the accusation to be profoundly offensive and completely outrageous,” Miller responded. “It’s an attempt on the part of the Democratic Party to attack and demonize a Jewish staffer. And make no mistake, there’s a deep vein of anti-Semitism that is running through today’s Democratic Party. That’s why you’ve seen that a lot of the attacks have been coming from Representative Omar, who has a very stained and sordid history of anti-Semitism.”

Democrats should counter these accusations by loudly condemning this disgusting article wishing a coronavirus death on a Jewish White House staffer.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.