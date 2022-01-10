'America's Dad' Bob Saget Dies at 65

Comedian Bob Saget, affectionately known as “America’s Dad” thanks to his starring role in the long-running sitcom Full House has died at the age of 65.

Variety:

Bob Saget, a stand-up comedian and actor beloved for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla., police confirmed to Variety. He was 65. Shortly after 4 p.m., police officers responded to a man-down call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel and discovered Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Variety. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not have any information on a cause of death, and detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use in the case. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death at a later date.

Saget was back on the road again doing stand-up, having kicked off a lengthy tour last fall. He had done a two-hour set the night before in Ponte Vedra, Fl. After the show, Saget hit Twitter to say that he was “happily addicted again” to comedy.

Expressions of shock and condolence immediately began being shared by people from all over the world of show business. Saget’s Full House co-star John Stamos said that he was “broken” and “gutted” by the news:

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Saget became a megastar by playing the wholesome character Danny Tanner on Full House. It was quite the source of amusement among us in the stand-up world when people who’d never seen Saget’s act simply assumed that he was a clean comic. He had a rapid-fire delivery that could make even non-jokes funny and his material was more often than not (as you’ll see in the clip at the end of this post) pretty risqué and dark. He didn’t use a lot of rough language but he didn’t have a lot of topics that were off-limits.

Saget also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos and was the narrator on the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

As of this writing, there is no news that Saget had been suffering from any illness.

According to Variety, Saget “is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget.”

Here’s a clip of a young Saget performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 (STRONG CONTENT WARNING):