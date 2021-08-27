News & Politics

BREAKING: Air Strike Carried Out Against ISIS-K 'Planner'

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 27, 2021 10:35 PM ET
There’s still a lot of fight left in the United States, even with the current administration in charge of things.

There are reports that the first retaliatory strike after the suicide bombings in Kabul on Thursday has been carried out and was successful.

The New York Times:

The U.S. military announced its first reprisal strike in Afghanistan since an attack on the Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. service members and as many as 170 other people, as the U.S. officials again warned Americans to leave the airport because of security threats.

“U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner,” Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement, referring to the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, also known as Islamic State Khorasan, which has claimed responsibility for the Thursday attack.

“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar province of Afghanistan,” Captain Urban said. “Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.”

That’s all the information that any of the news outlets have at the moment. We will update this post if we learn anything more tonight.

