[WATCH] National Treasure Dolly Parton Helped Fund COVID-19 Research

The Legend of Dolly Parton Grows

IS THERE ANYTHING THIS WOMAN CAN’T DO?!?!?

Apparently not.

Dolly Parton — one of the greatest of all living American treasures — seems to have had a hand funding some early research for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that has thus far been proven to be highly effective.

More from Deadline.com:

Dolly Parton’s dulcet tones and memorable tunes may help mend broken hearts, but it seems that the singer may have a hand in providing the world some COVID-19 relief. As news of two potential COVID-19 vaccines entered the conversation, information about the new Moderna vaccine’s supporters came to light. Last Thursday, the Christmas on the Square star’s name appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine’s report on the new vaccine, referring to a donation the singer had provided the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for its coronavirus research efforts back in April. Among the additional donors were Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and National Institutes of Health, Bethesda.

Parton discussed the news on Tuesday’s Today show with host Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, former President George W. Bush’s daughter.

Once again exhibiting her legendary class, Parton remained exceedingly humble and above the partisan political fray:

She also told Kotb that she doesn’t identify as either Republican or Democrat, noting that she’s a “hippo-crat” who hopes to stay out of other people’s business. However, the singer said if she’s able to help in any way she’d like to.

Bush Hager (no hyphen, I checked) noted that “everybody loves” Dolly and that Parton has that increasingly rare ability to bring people together.

And now she might help end a pandemic.

Here’s the Today clip:

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser