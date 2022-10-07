SHOCKER: 'Gender Affirming' Doctor Explains Why Transing the Kids Is Wrong

Earlier this week, some of the nation’s top medical associations asked the Department of Justice and Big Tech to investigate and censor Americans opposed to providing medical and surgical transition care to minors. The American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics might be shocked to find out there is a gender-affirming physician who needs to be censored.

On Thursday, Project Veritas released a video showing medical professionals associated with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). One discussed the regret some underage patients go through after the mastectomies, hysterectomies, oophorectomies (removal of the ovaries), and orchiectomies (removal of the testes) that advocates call “gender-affirming” care.

Perhaps unwittingly, Dr. Daniel Metzger, a pediatric endocrinologist from British Columbia Children’s Hospital, sounded more like someone opposed to transing the kids than a physician following the WPATH guidelines. In 2022, the group updated them to remove minimum ages for medical and surgical transition. In his comments, Metzger routinely refers to patients younger than 18 during his remarks.

“The Pediatric Endocrinology Society meeting — some of the Dutch researchers gave some data about young adults who have transitioned and have reproductive regret. Like, regret, and it’s there, and I don’t think any of that surprises us,” Metzger said. Actually, the admission should surprise anyone who has followed this movement.

We are all told that “gender-affirming care” is necessary to preserve the mental health of gender-confused children. The removal of healthy reproductive organs and the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is suicide prevention, according to radical trans activists. In fact, if you are a parent who does not affirm your child’s delusion that he was born in the wrong body, activists are now offering to kidnap your child and place him with a gender-affirming adult. The Daily Wire reports:

Amy Cannava, chair of the National Association Of School Psychologists’ (NASP) LGBTQI2-S Committee, participated in discussions on the internal message board for the Pride Liberation Project (PLP). The group’s “Resources For Outed Students” section advised “students who are facing familial rejection or need to leave their home for another reason” to “[r]each out to Amy (she/her) immediately. They work with Safe Space NOVA, are an adult, and can provide you with much more information. They are also confidential.” The section went on to say that PLP could rehome students who did not like their parents, as well as pay them money and have an adult pick them up to take them to their new lives. It also said the group could provide false documentation to hide children’s whereabouts while they participated in gay activities. “In the event of you needing to leave your home, we can provide you with emergency housing from a supportive, Queer friendly adult,” it said. It added: “We will work with other supportive adult organizations in the region to find you someone who can provide you a kind and affirming home.”

Amy and the PLP might want to hit the brakes. According to Dr. Metzger, these children can’t comprehend the consequences of their desire to transition. “We try to talk about it [reproduction], but most of the kids are nowhere in any kind of brain space to really talk about it in a serious way,” he said. Color us shocked that an adolescent can’t comprehend the enormity of losing the ability to have children.

Apparently, Metzger feels that talking to a 14-year-old about fertility preservation is only good in theory. “I know I am talking to a blank wall, and the same would happen with a cisgender kid, right?” This man went to medical school to come up with pearls of wisdom like this. Most kids give a pat answer about adopting but can’t answer basic questions about how to do it or the cost.

Then Metzger gives an excellent reason not to remove healthy reproductive organs from children. “I think now that I follow a lot of kids into their mid-twenties, I am always like, “Oh, the dog isn’t doing it for you, right? Yeah, they’re like, ‘no. I just found this wonderful partner, and now we want to have kids and da-da-da.'” As an endocrinologist who provides medical, not surgical, transition, it appears Metzger is admitting that hormones and puberty blockers are not as reversible as advocates claim.

Metzger continues, “So, I think, you know, it doesn’t surprise me, but I don’t know still what to do for the 14-year-olds.” Then he compares talking about future fertility to talking about diabetic complications with a 14-year-old who can’t contemplate her own mortality. He also admits that most “gender-affirming” doctors go through the motions of informed consent with adolescents and understand the children will not grasp the gravity of the outcome of medical and surgical transition.

Metzger concludes with an astonishing statement: “That’s always bothered me, but you know, we still want the kids to be happy. Happier in the moment, right?” Tell me you have no children without telling me you have no children, Dr. Metzger. The last thing a parent wants to teach a child is to seek immediate gratification. Not only can it lead them to an uninformed ghoul like Metzger or, God forbid, the loons in the PLP. It can also get them killed or ruin their lives in any number of ways.

So here’s a fantastic idea for Dr. Metzger: If you don’t know what to do about adolescents’ inability to contemplate the consequences of the treatment and surgeries WPATH doctors provide, do nothing. Don’t do a thing. Do not stop their puberty, remove organs that work, or bolt on ones that never really will. How about we do that for confused 14-year-olds who cannot comprehend the long-term implications of their impulsive decisions?