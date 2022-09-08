Support for Impeaching President Biden Is Growing Ahead of the Midterms

According to a new poll from Rasmussen, an overwhelming share of Republicans think the House of Representatives should impeach President Joe Biden, and half of likely independent voters agree. Seventy-seven percent of Republican voters, 32% of Democrats, and 50% of voters not affiliated with either major party at least somewhat support Biden’s impeachment:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of Likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it.

This result is a slight increase in support for impeachment since Rasmussen last asked the question in January. It is also eight points lower than it was in the immediate aftermath of Afghanistan. At that time, 60% of likely voters agreed with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) statement when he said Congress should impeach Biden.

Voters’ assessment of Vice President Kamala Harris might drive some hesitancy to impeach Biden. In September 2021, 58% viewed Harris as unqualified to assume the president’s duties, including 47% who said she was not at all qualified. Quite an insurance policy for President Biden.

The pollster used the Biden administration’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan and failure to enforce immigration law as potential reasons to impeach the president. Rasmussen could have added that Biden knowingly exceeded his Constitutional authority when he extended the eviction moratorium and forgave student loan debt. The president takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, but President Biden has shown a willingness to sidestep it when it suits his political needs.

Regarding the rent moratorium, the Supreme Court told the president that the Executive Branch did not have the authority to prohibit landlords from collecting rent. Biden said he had no power to do it before caving to his radical left wing. After surrendering, he made multiple comments acknowledging that the decision was not on sound footing:

When announcing the new moratorium, Biden said the “bulk” of scholars believe it is “not likely to pass constitutional muster.” He added that several key scholars, like Lawrence Tribe, thought it could and was “worth the effort.”

When challenged, Biden said that the appeals process would take a while even if the courts struck down the new moratorium. The process ended up providing three months of additional revenue loss for landlords.

Regarding student loans, Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the Department of Education said that the president did not have the authority to forgive student loans. Pelosi was precise and said Congress would have to grant debt relief. While Education Secretary Miguel Cardona walked back his objections when Biden announced his loan forgiveness program, the law it is based on was never intended to provide the expansive authority Biden claims.

While a majority of likely voters agree that the House should impeach Biden, they are not confident Republicans will follow through:

If the GOP wins a majority in the House of Representatives in the November midterms, 47% of voters believe it is likely Republicans will impeach Biden, including 21% who think impeachment is Very Likely. Forty-three percent (43%) don’t think Republicans are likely to impeach Biden, including 17% who say it’s Not At All Likely, while another 10% are not sure.

If Republicans want to stop Democrats’ use of government institutions to destroy their enemies, they have no choice but to employ a tit-for-tat strategy. At this point, they should probably impeach Biden twice, once after he leaves office. If your political opposition is willing to destroy institutional norms to cling to power, they need to understand it can happen to them when they are out of power. Making the Biden administration defend the president’s blatant overreach through an impeachment inquiry is an excellent place to start.