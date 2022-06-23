Further Proof Joe Biden Is President Houseplant

Joe Biden ran his entire campaign in 2020 from his basement in Delaware. It was the Zoom candidacy, and often it was fair to assume his events were pre-taped and heavily edited. Utterances that would end anyone else’s candidacy–such as “if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black,” and “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids”–barely hit the media’s radar. In reality, it was stunning that the Democrat party coalesced around an old white guy who worked with segregationists and had nearly 50 years of embarrassing gaffes and statements.

They did it because, like a good houseplant, he hides something like a giant fern hides a ding in the wall or a stain on the flooring. Biden is the familiar, grandfatherly face that hid the radical leftward shift the Democrats are taking. Biden promised normalcy but has signed off on some of the most radical, progressive policies in history. But they are not his executive orders. They were crafted for him by extreme left-wing activists and staffers. The Unity Platform Biden’s campaign negotiated with the Bernie Sanders wing of the party spelled them out.

The mask is pretty much off as President Biden signs orders to leave children without reduced lunch if their school district refuses to let transgender children into the opposite sex bathroom and locker room. However, it is also clear that Biden is not in charge of anything.

After falling off his stopped bicycle bike over the weekend, Joe Biden returned to the White House. On Thursday, he attended the kickoff of a new program to encourage the use of wind power. While he was sitting on the dais holding a piece of paper, someone snapped a picture. It would be reasonable to assume Biden may have some bullet points to remind him to cover specific topics. Many speakers use notes when giving a speech.

Recommended: Could the Railroad Industry Go Completely Off the Track?

However, when people blew up the picture, the list contained precise instructions about what Biden was supposed to do during the event, including capital letters for emphasis:

👀 White House instructions to Biden: "YOU take YOUR seat." pic.twitter.com/PyqN0zW3n8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2022

The complete list says:

YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants YOU take YOUR seat Press enters You give brief comments Press departs YOU ask Liz Schuler, president of the AFL-CIO, a question Note: Liz is joining virtually YOU thank participants You depart

The country is also in a fuel crisis. Biden has sent scathing letters to the CEOs of oil and gas companies threatening to invoke the Defense Production Act and shouted at gas station owners to lower prices in an inflationary market. Yet he did not meet with oil company executives when they came to the White House on Thursday. Instead, the completely unqualified secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, led the meeting alone. This is the same Secretary Granholm who has been telling Americans to buy electric cars but can’t explain what kind of energy will be used to charge them.

Joe Biden is not in charge, and Americans deserve to know exactly who is directing the policy implementations for this administration. Everyone has an idea. Some say Chief of Staff Ron Klain, while others believe it is Susan Rice or another member of Team Obama. The former president is showing up to lead events at the White House and taking credit for the agenda publicly:

“I think that what we’re seeing now, is Joe and the administration are essentially finishing the job,” Obama said. “And I think it’ll be an interesting test. “Ninety per cent of the folks who were there in my administration, they are continuing and building on the policies we talked about, whether it’s the Affordable Care Act or our climate change agenda and the Paris [climate deal], and figuring out how do we improve the ladders to mobility through things like community colleges.”

If America is living through Obama’s third term, we deserve to know. And historians should amend his legacy accordingly.